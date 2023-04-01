Bills’ James Cook becomes latest NFL player to change jersey number, to have same No. 4 as brother Dalvin Cook

After spending his rookie season dressed in No. 28, Bills operating again James Cook has made up our minds to change numbers forward of the 2023 season. The Bills announced on Friday that Cook will put on No. 4 going ahead. Cook will put on the same quantity as his older brother, Vikings Pro Bowl again Dalvin Cook, who modified numbers prior to the beginning of closing season.

Cook wore No. 4 all over his time at Georgia from 2018-21. As a senior, Cook ran for 728 yards and 4 touchdowns whilst averaging 6.4 yards according to elevate. He additionally stuck 27 passes for 284 yards and 4 touchdowns whilst serving to the Bulldogs seize their first nationwide name in over 40 years.

The 63rd general select within the 2022 NFL Draft, Cook ran for 507 yards and two touchdowns closing season whilst averaging 5.7 yards according to elevate. He stuck 21 passes for 180 yards and a landing whilst taking part in an integral function in Buffalo successful its 3rd consecutive AFC East department crown.

Cook, who shared taking part in time closing season with now Texans operating again Devin Singletary, will percentage a backfield subsequent season with again Damien Harris, a former starter with the Patriots who signed with Buffalo previous this offseason.

Cook is one in every of a number of gamers who modified their numbers over the last week. Bengals wideout Tee Higgins went from No. 85 to No. 5 (his quantity all over his time at Clemson), whilst Cowboys protection Jayron Kearse, Jaguars huge receiver Calvin Ridley and Giants huge receiver Parris Campbell will put on No. 0 after the league put that quantity again into flow previous this week.

Changing numbers does come at a price for Cook and Co.; gamers (according to league rule) have to acquire the present stock of unsold jerseys bearing their previous quantity prior to being authorized to change numbers.