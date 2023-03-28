Cubs and Nico Hoerner agree to three-year, $35 million contract extension, per report

The Chicago Cubs and infielder Nico Hoerner have agreed to phrases of a contract extension that may pay him $35 million over the following 3 years, Jeff Passan reports. Prior to the extension, Hoerner have been slated to succeed in loose company following the 2025 season. This deal buys out a type of free-agent years, this means that Hoerner will now succeed in the marketplace after the 2026 season, when he will be 29 years of age. According to Passan, the deal can pay Hoerner a complete of $15 million for his ultimate two arbitration seasons and then $20 million for his free-agent yr of 2025.

Hoerner, 26, is coming off a 2022 season by which he slashed .281/.327/.410 (107 OPS+) with 10 house runs and 20 stolen bases in 135 video games. For his profession, Hoerner has an OPS+ of 98 throughout portions of 4 MLB seasons. Hoerner boasts very good velocity, and he is been a plus-fielding shortstop for the whole thing of his big-league profession. The Cubs’ iciness signing of Dansby Swanson to a $177 million pact signifies that Hoerner has shifted to 2nd base for 2023 and past. He figures to stay a standout fielder on the keystone, and he and Swanson will have to shape one of the crucial most sensible defensive middle-infield combinations in all of baseball.

The Cubs in the beginning drafted Hoerner, an Oakland local, out of Stanford with the No. 24 total pick out in 2018.