Jets GM Joe Douglas confident trade with Packers for Aaron Rodgers will get done

A trade between the Jets and Green Bay Packers for quarterback Aaron Rodgers has now not but been finalized, however New York’s basic supervisor Joe Douglas is confident it will sooner or later get done. Rodgers publicly declared that it’s his “intent” to play for the Jets, however the specifics on how that may occur are nonetheless within the works.

“Obviously, we’re not where we need to be yet, but I feel like we’re in a good place,” Douglas mentioned (by means of NFL.com).

- Advertisement -

He added that there were “some productive conversations” between the Jets and Green Bay Packers. There isn’t any rush to get the deal done and Douglas says “there’s no hard deadline.” It has been just about two weeks in the past since Rodgers made his emotions recognized, however for the Jets timing isn’t a subject.

“There’s not a ton of urgency from our standpoint right now. But still very optimistic,” the GM mentioned.

Jets head trainer Robert Saleh feels the similar approach and does now not really feel it is time to hit “the panic button.”

- Advertisement -

“I’m confident that things are going to work out,” Saleh mentioned. “You guys know me. I’m a very positive person and optimistic, so I’m confident that things will go the way we we’re hoping. But at the same time, it’s not going to eat at me.”

Likely referencing Rodgers operating with Jets coordinator Nathaniel Hackett after they had been each with the Packers, Saleh discussed {that a} quarterback coming in and already realizing how the offense is administered can be a plus and approach they do not wish to get issues done instantly.

“If there’s a great rapport with the coordinator, there’s really no urgency. The quarterback, if he understands the system, if the quarterback knows it, it’s just a matter of just refining skills and doing all that stuff. So there’s no hurry,” Saleh mentioned.

- Advertisement -

With Baltimore Ravens Lamar Jackson pronouncing that he requested to be traded, he might be an alternative choice to sign up for the Jets, however Douglas says that’s not going to occur.

“First of all, Lamar Jackson is a fantastic player, but where we stand is, it would be disingenuous and negotiating in bad faith if we went down that path,” Douglas mentioned. “We have our plan, we have our process and we’re sticking to that. … We’re never going to operate in bad faith.”