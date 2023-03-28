Clippers vs. Bulls live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NBA on TV, stream online

Who’s Playing

Chicago @ Los Angeles

Current Records: Chicago 36-38; Los Angeles 39-36

What to Know

The Chicago Bulls may have drained legs after a matchup the previous day as they head on the street in opposition to the Los Angeles Clippers at 10:30 p.m. ET March 27 at Crypto.com Arena. Chicago will likely be strutting in after a victory whilst Los Angeles will likely be stumbling in from a loss.

The Bulls beat the Los Angeles Lakers 118-108 on Sunday. Chicago’s capturing guard Zach LaVine did his factor and had 32 issues.

Meanwhile, the Clippers discovered themselves the reluctant recipients of an unlucky 131-110 punch to the intestine in opposition to the New Orleans Pelicans this previous Saturday. Point guard Bones Hyland (18 issues) was once the highest scorer for Los Angeles.

Chicago is predicted to lose this subsequent one by way of 5. They are lately two-for-two in opposition to the unfold of their most up-to-date video games, alternatively, a development bettors may need to keep in mind.

Chicago was once inside of putting distance however could not shut the distance within the groups’ earlier assembly in January as they fell 108-103 to Los Angeles. Can Chicago avenge their defeat, or is historical past doomed to repeat itself? We’ll quickly to find out.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 10:30 p.m. ET

Monday at 10:30 p.m. ET Where: Crypto.com Arena — Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena — Los Angeles, California TV: Bally Sports SoCal

Bally Sports SoCal Online streaming: fuboTV (Try without cost. Regional restrictions might practice.)

fuboTV (Try without cost. Regional restrictions might practice.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $21.12

Odds

The Clippers are a 5-point favourite in opposition to the Bulls, in accordance to the most recent NBA odds.

The oddsmakers have been proper in keeping with the having a bet group on this one, as the sport opened as a 5-point unfold, and stayed proper there.

Series History

Los Angeles have gained ten out in their closing 14 video games in opposition to Chicago.