Colt Keith, promising Tigers prospect, posts absurd box score while hitting for cycle in Double-A

Detroit Tigers infield prospect Colt Keith had an unbelievable offensive efficiency, hitting for the cycle and hitting two house runs. He had a complete of six hits in the sport, which was once performed as a member of the Erie SeaWolves, the Tigers’ Double-A associate, towards the Harrisburg Senators.

According to MLB.com, no big-league participant has ever hit for the cycle while attaining six general hits and two house runs. Furthermore, best 4 big-league avid gamers have ever hit for the cycle while gathering six knocks, with the latest being Christian Yelich in August 2018.

“I honestly didn’t think about it until our pitching coach, Juan Pimentel, said something like, ‘If you hit a double, make sure you trip and stay at first,’ or something like that,” Keith shared with MLB.com. “I felt pretty invincible going up there in the last at-bat. I felt like everything was clicking and I was going to get a hit.”

Earlier this spring, CBS Sports named Keith because the Tigers’ prospect who we have been maximum excited to observe this season. Here’s what we needed to say:

Keith was once in the midst of a breakout season final June ahead of injuring his shoulder diving again on a pickoff strive. He’s a promising offensive prospect with above-average energy from the left aspect. The questions dealing with him, but even so well being, are his place and whether or not or no longer he can do sufficient harm towards same-handed pitching to be an on a regular basis participant. Here’s hoping Keith can keep at the box and supply some solutions.

Keith, who’s 21 years outdated, is now batting .300/.359/.554 with seven house runs, and 28 runs batted in at the season. He achieved those marks in spite of being on common 3 years more youthful than his Double-A competition. Additionally, his luck comes after a shoulder damage restricted him to simply 48 video games in 2022. He later performed in the Arizona Fall League, the place he hit .344/.463/.541 with 3 house runs in 19 video games.