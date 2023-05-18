Eagles’ A.J. Brown shares No. 1 offseason goal as he aims to build on historic Year 1 in Philadelphia

(*1*)

The first season for A.J. Brown with the Philadelphia Eagles grew to become out to be past expectancies. Brown was once obtained in the former offseason to take the Eagles to the following degree, which he delivered by means of atmosphere the franchise document for receiving yards in a season with 1,496 – the primary Eagles receiver to end in the highest 5 in receiving yards since Irving Fryar in 1997. But Brown isn't resting on his laurels, pronouncing, "I can always work on getting in better shape so I have more opportunity." He is having a look to grow to be a well-rounded receiver. Brown completed his first season with the Eagles with 88 catches, 1,496 yards, and 11 touchdowns, atmosphere or tying a non-public highest in all 3 classes. He completed 9th in the MVP balloting and was once decided on as a second-team All-Pro. He additionally stuck a 45-yard landing cross in Super Bowl LVII, the longest in franchise historical past. Despite his accomplishments, Brown isn't happy and has extra to reach with the Eagles. He aims to be a whole receiver and to lend a hand the group be triumphant in the impending season. His decision and difficult paintings have earned him admire from fanatics and teammates alike.







Brown’s good fortune with the Eagles has already made him one of the vital talked-about gamers in the NFL. He surpassed Mike Quick’s document for probably the most receiving yards in a season by means of an Eagles participant and shaped the one broad receiver duo in Eagles historical past to every have 1,000 receiving yards in a season with teammate DeVonta Smith. Brown led the NFL in yards in keeping with catch since 2019 (16.5) and ranked first in the NFL in 50-plus backyard receptions (13) and 50-plus backyard receiving touchdowns right through that span.

Brown’s center of attention and resolution are obvious in his reaction to Super Bowl LVII, the place he stuck an extended landing cross, however the Eagles misplaced. He mentioned, “You just can’t dwell on it… At some point, you’ve got to get off the mat and get to work. That’s just where this team is at right now. We definitely have that chip on our shoulder.”

Brown’s single-minded manner to the sport and his team-first angle make him a treasured asset to the Eagles. He has set the bar top for himself and is made up our minds to proceed his good fortune in the impending season.