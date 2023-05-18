Celtics vs. Heat live stream, TV channel, how to watch Game 1 online, series schedule, tip times, odds

Despite the entire twists and turns of this season, the Eastern Conference finals are again to the place they have been a couple of years in the past: Boston Celtics in opposition to Miami Heat, struggling with for a place within the NBA Finals. This marks their 3rd come upon in 4 seasons, with each groups victorious up to now matchups.

Miami secured their spot after a six-game victory over the New York Knicks, their 2d consecutive disillusioned of the playoffs. Meanwhile, Boston used to be driven to the edge by means of the Philadelphia 76ers, requiring wins in Games 6 and seven to stay their season alive.

As Game 1 approaches, this is the whole thing you wish to have to know:

(1) Boston Celtics vs. (8) Miami Heat

Date: Wednesday, May 17 | Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday, May 17 | 8:30 p.m. ET Location: TD Garden — Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden — Boston, Massachusetts TV channel: TNT | Live flow: TNT app

TNT | TNT app Odds: Celtics -8; O/U 210.5 (by way of Caesars Sportsbook)

Featured Game | Boston Celtics vs. Miami Heat (*1*)

Storylines

Celtics: The Boston Celtics have a addiction of reeling enthusiasts again in when they look like they are out. They went down 2-3 in the second one spherical, however controlled to win Games 6 and seven to make it to the Eastern Conference finals. Can they care for their momentum in opposition to the Miami Heat, a staff they must, on paper, beat handily, however ceaselessly battle in opposition to?

Heat: Making it to the Eastern Conference finals after their common season is one among Miami’s maximum notable achievements. They fought laborious in opposition to harder combatants, clinching victory when it in reality mattered. They’re a staff constructed on very good training, protection, grit, and self-confidence. Will those lend a hand them in opposition to the heavily-favored Celtics? The odds are in opposition to them, however they have got confirmed over and over again that they can’t be discounted.

Game 1 prediction

The Miami Heat can be able to play, and if the Celtics are not on their guards, they may finally end up in a harder recreation than they consider. That mentioned, the Celtics have the benefit of momentum coming off their Game 7 win, and boast a deep roster with quite a lot of ability. It’s, due to this fact, protected to expect a victory for the Celtics, who’re preferred by means of 8 issues.

Series agenda

Game 1: Heat at Celtics, Wednesday, May 17 (8:30 p.m. ET, TNT)

Game 2: Heat at Celtics, Friday, May 19 (8:30 p.m. ET, TNT)

Game 3: Celtics at Heat, Sunday, May 21 (8:30 p.m. ET, TNT)

Game 4: Celtics at Heat, Tuesday, May 23 (8:30 p.m. ET, TNT)

Game 5: Heat at Celtics, Thursday, May 25 (8:30 p.m. ET, TNT)*

Game 6: Celtics at Heat, Saturday, May 27 (8:30 p.m. ET, TNT)*

Game 7: Heat at Celtics, Monday, May 29 (8:30 p.m. ET, TNT



