





Producer Jon Landau had a difficult time seeking to get studios keen on `Avatar`.

The 62-year-old producer is legendary for his partnership with director James Cameron at the 1997 Oscar-winning blockbuster `Titanic` however printed that, when the pair have been seeking to get the three-D epic science fiction franchise `Avatar` off the bottom not up to a decade later, it used to be tough to promote the speculation to Hollywood studios whilst the era used to be no longer there, stories aceshowbiz.com.

“So Jim wrote `Avatar` before we ever started filming `Titanic` but we knew the technology did not exist to tell the story the way we wanted to tell the story,” he advised HeyUGuys.

“So we put it on the back burner until 2005 when we looked at the landscape of technology and said `We could be the impetus to push it to the next level where we could finally make this movie.` And it wasn`t about the 3-D, it was about the characters, it was about the world and putting them up there where they could be emotive and engaging.”

Jon went on to provide an explanation for that the pair sooner or later secured a construction maintain twentieth Century Fox for the film – which went directly to turn out to be overtake `Titanic` as the highest-grossing movie of all time while its two sequels become the second one and 3rd highest-grossing respectively – however admitted that even being offered with a prototype, the studios have been nonetheless hesitant to greenlight the mission.

He added: “And we went up to the studio at Fox at the time and we asked them to support us for a year, which they said yes to. We did a prototype test, that was very crude and we thought that was our floor, not our ceiling.”

“We presented them with a whole package in 2006 but they weren`t sure people would go see a movie with blue people had tails. After a series of circumstances, we were finally able to make the movie but it was not easy even after coming off of `Titanic`.”

