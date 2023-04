T&F Takes 23 to North Texas Classic

Hasani Barr

Annamaria Kostarellis

Baylor observe and box sends 23 student-athletes to the North Texas Classic on the University of North Texas for a fast, single-day tune-up on Saturday on the UNT Track and Field (*23*).On the ladies’s aspect, pole vault and the 200-meter sprint are the most-populated occasions with Bears, with 4 entries each and every. For the lads, 4 Bears will discover a lane within the 400 meters together withmaking his out of doors debut after qualifying to the finals within the quarter mile on the NCAA Indoor Championships.BU is simply off a hectic weekend, the place the relays and distance crew confirmed out on the 95Clyde Littlefield Texas Relays. The girls’s 4×200 andwithin the 10,000 meters broke program information, whilst each 4×400-meter relays hit season-high marks.In the newest USTFCCCA scores launched on Monday, the BU males moved up to No. 18, whilst the ladies proceed combating for a place within the top-25.Live effects will likely be to be had online with occasions starting at 9 a.m.For the newest news at the Baylor observe and box workforce throughout the year, observe its respectable Facebook, Twitter and Instagram accounts: @BaylorTrack.

