T&F Takes 23 to North Texas Classic

DENTON, Texas – Baylor observe and box sends 23 student-athletes to the North Texas Classic on the University of North Texas for a fast, single-day tune-up on Saturday on the UNT Track and Field (*23*).
On the ladies’s aspect, pole vault and the 200-meter sprint are the most-populated occasions with Bears, with 4 entries each and every. For the lads, 4 Bears will discover a lane within the 400 meters together with Hasani Barr making his out of doors debut after qualifying to the finals within the quarter mile on the NCAA Indoor Championships.
BU is simply off a hectic weekend, the place the relays and distance crew confirmed out on the 95th Clyde Littlefield Texas Relays. The girls’s 4×200 and Annamaria Kostarellis within the 10,000 meters broke program information, whilst each 4×400-meter relays hit season-high marks.
In the newest USTFCCCA scores launched on Monday, the BU males moved up to No. 18, whilst the ladies proceed combating for a place within the top-25.
Live effects will likely be to be had online with occasions starting at 9 a.m.
For the newest news at the Baylor observe and box workforce throughout the year, observe its respectable Facebook, Twitter and Instagram accounts: @BaylorTrack.
