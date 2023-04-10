Monday, April 10, 2023
type here...
Florida

Saudi Arabia becomes unlikely sports hub amid sportswashing accusations | 60 Minutes

By accuratenewsinfo
0
0
Saudi Arabia becomes unlikely sports hub amid sportswashing accusations | 60 Minutes


(*60*)


Watch CBS News


- Advertisement -

Saudi Arabia says its massive investment in sports is part of a larger strategy to transform its economy. Jon Wertheim investigates if it’s about transformation, or sportswashing human rights abuses.

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.




Source link

Previous article
`Avatar` almost didn`t get made as producer struggled for funds
Next article
45 Fun Planner Layout Ideas and Examples for 2023

More articles

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Latest article

© Accurate News And Information. All rights reserved.

About Us

Popular Category

Editor Picks