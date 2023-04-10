Florida Saudi Arabia becomes unlikely sports hub amid sportswashing accusations | 60 Minutes By accuratenewsinfo April 10, 2023 0 0 Share FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp (*60*) Watch CBS News - Advertisement - Saudi Arabia says its massive investment in sports is part of a larger strategy to transform its economy. Jon Wertheim investigates if it’s about transformation, or sportswashing human rights abuses. - Advertisement - - Advertisement - Be the first to know Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting. Not Now Turn On Source link TagsaccusationsArabiahubMinutesSaudisaudi arabiasportsSportswashing Share FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Previous article`Avatar` almost didn`t get made as producer struggled for fundsNext article45 Fun Planner Layout Ideas and Examples for 2023 More articles Florida man arrested for dragging trooper while fleeing – The Union Leader April 10, 2023 Reconstruction continues at the Cathedral of Notre Dame 4 years after fire | 60 Minutes April 10, 2023 Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office deputy was arrested April 10, 2023 - Advertisement - - Advertisement - Latest article IPL 2023: Kolkata Knight Riders win hearts with an amazing post for Gujarat Titans pacer Yash Dayal April 10, 2023 Andy Robertson assistant referee elbow claims to be investigated by PGMOL April 10, 2023 Dallas City Council considering ambitious housing plan April 10, 2023 Florida man arrested for dragging trooper while fleeing – The Union Leader April 10, 2023 Tesla to open Megapack battery factory in Shanghai April 10, 2023