45 Fun Planner Layout Ideas and Examples for 2023

Looking for enjoyable planner structure concepts?

Planners aren’t handiest for maintaining a tally of your day by day time table and appointments. They can be used as a catch-all for targets, concepts, doodles, private reminders, and inventive inspiration that involves you throughout the day.

Designing your planner to replicate your persona and making sure that it stays practical is usually a tricky balancing act.

Hopefully the inspiring examples we’ve rounded up for you these days will assist you to do exactly that!

Most of the examples featured on this post come from inventive and fun-loving contributors of the planner and bullet magazine communities.

Through those examples, you’ll uncover artful techniques of the use of stickers, scrap paper, washi tapes, and different planner-decorating provides to maximise the capability of your planner whilst appearing off your inventive facet.

Let’s get began.

45 Planner Layout Ideas

1. Thin Planner Horizontal Layout

Let’s get started with this planner that includes a horizontal structure. Many planner and bullet magazine lovers desire a horizontal structure for the bigger quantity of area they are able to get when put next with a vertical structure.

This two-page structure has a bit for writing notes and some other for a weekly planner. Stickers that includes floral and classic scrap paper topics are strategically laid out to create a easy and sublime unfold.

2. Sticker-Happy Vertical Spread

Some planner customers desire a vertical structure for the construction it gives when writing a day by day time table. With the vertical structure, you’ll be able to simply divide the day’s time table into morning, afternoon, and night time.

You too can observe a time-blocking machine when you desire figuring out your time table by means of the hour.

This instance makes use of a sticky label equipment to create visible hobby inside the planner unfold. Sticker kits are available a big selection of topics, so that you will have to be capable of discover a equipment that works very best for your personalised structure.

3. Daily Spread in Pink

This subtle structure is made imaginable by way of planner stickers. It includes a red coloration scheme, calligraphy for headers, and an inspiring quote for additional motivation. In addition, this day by day unfold has area assigned for writing your mirrored image for the day.

4. Mocha

In this case, washi tapes, stickers, and different ephemera are used to create a textured planner structure. These fabrics all have the similar coloration scheme to verify a coordinated unfold that’s enjoyable to the eyes.

5. Asian Motif

This weekly horizontal unfold is from a bullet magazine. You can reach a equivalent impact by means of the use of stamps and ink in the precise colours, in addition to stickers that depict a slice of Asian existence (whether or not historical or fashionable).

6. Pastel Sticker Kit Layout

Looking for concepts for a holiday-themed structure?

Here’s one for Easter. It options stickers in pastel colours, with pictures depicting more than a few symbols and texts for the instance.

7. Highlighted Priorities

If you don’t fancy numerous graphics to your planner, right here’s a structure you may want to take a look at. It handiest calls for a planner with a vertical structure, a pen, and some highlighters.

For readability, you may wish to come with a legend for the highlighter colours you utilize to your unfold.

8. Hand-Drawn Daily Planner

If you’re taking a look for structure concepts that don’t use stickers, right here’s one who you may want to take a look at for your subsequent unfold. This planner includes a day by day time table drawn by means of hand.

A mix of texts and icons create an information-packed structure.

9. Vintage Apothecary

Love classic? The instance above has a classic really feel, courtesy of the colour of the Mildliner and the sticky label designs used for the unfold.

(*45*)10. Fresh and Lively

Here’s an instance of a planner structure created for a selected season. The vivid colours are created by means of the highlighters and stickers used for this spring structure.

11. Blue-and-Pink Vertical Layout

Not keen on writing down your time table? This instance displays how you’ll be able to maximize the usage of stickers for your planner structure so that you don’t have to put in writing anything else (or write as low as imaginable).

In this situation, you’ll be able to use a sticky label equipment that gives the whole lot that’s vital to plan out your day by day time table.

12. Ball of Yarn Weekly Planner

Here’s an unconventional method to create a planner structure. It includes a drawing of a multicolored ball of yarn. Threads in numerous colours radiate outward from the central ball, representing each day of the week (with dates).

You can then write your time table within the sections/wedges designated for on a daily basis.

13. Coffee

This crowd pleasing structure used to be created the use of stickers and a highlighter in coordinating colours. The stickers are personalized, with components that give this structure a boho really feel.

14. Minimalist

Here’s an instance of a minimalist unfold. It used to be accomplished the use of monochromatic washi tape and some black-and-white stickers on a vertical structure.

15. Polaroids

Looking for concepts to extend the writing house of your planner? How about attempting this structure that includes Polaroid footage?

Each hand-drawn “photo” is usually a area for writing main points of your day by day time table.

16. Lavender

Here’s a chic instance for those that love red or lavender. This planner unfold used to be created the use of a sticky label set on a vertical structure.

17. Pastel Orange Vertical Layout on Grid Paper

This planner used to be beautified the use of other kinds of planner stickers. The total design makes the planner each visually fascinating and practical. Its proprietor’s time table for the week is plotted out obviously, with areas for writing down further appointments as wanted.

18. Precise

This instance is certainly one of my private favorites in these days’s choice of planner structure concepts. The crisp penmanship and the best way that the unfold is organized in classes inform me that the whole lot written in this web page gets finished these days.

19. Vintage Border

Here’s some other instance of a vintage-inspired structure. The web page borders had been created the use of washi tapes in the precise design and coloration scheme. Stickers upload a pleasant contact and be sure that there aren’t any empty areas right through the unfold.

20. Coffee and Notes

Here’s some other distinctive but easy method to enhance your planner. In this case, the author used some footage and a strip of paper with a work of tune drawn on it to create an enthralling design for their planner web page.

21. Scrapbook Inspired

This planner includes a structure in predominantly earthy tones. For added visible hobby, the landlord of this planner added stickers, washi tapes, and printable cutouts for a scrapbook impact.

22. A Bit of Fairy Tale

This instance makes use of several types of ephemera, possibly taking inspiration from junk journaling, the place recycled fabrics are ceaselessly used as ornament for one’s magazine.

The stickers, scraps of paper, cutouts, and the landlord’s handwriting itself supply a fantastical really feel to this structure.

23. Stickered

This structure instance displays how stickers can be utilized to chronicle how an individual’s day goes. Some planner homeowners desire to not write anything else by means of hand on their planner pages, however as an alternative use stickers to turn how their day has been.

24. Clean Slate

Here’s some other instance of a minimalist structure. It options other stickers in the similar coloration scheme, with some reflective orbs for a slightly of futurism.

25. Catchall Layout

Some planner homeowners desire printable sheets for their portability. This printable planner unfold is made extra visually fascinating with the appliance of a goblincore-themed sticky label set.

How about you—do you like a book-type planner or one thing very similar to the instance above?

26. Simply Fantastical Daily Setup

Here’s a purple-themed planner that includes a chic myth scene. This structure used to be created the use of stickers, a strip of material, and a material applique that provides an enthralling contact to the full design of this unfold.

27. Sticker + Text

Here’s a mini-planner in a horizontal structure embellished with bits of stickers. Daily schedules and appointments are color-coded with the usage of highlighters.

28. Winged Friend

This easy, spring-bound planner comes alive with the addition of bold-colored chook stickers. You would possibly wish to undertake this concept for your personal planner.

Find some stickers depicting one thing you cherish to do and use them to decorate your personal planner.

29. Monochrome

Love monochromes? Here’s an instance that includes a gold/mild orange theme. The structure turns into a personalised unfold via the usage of other stickers (e.g., tick list stickers), stylish expressions, and a motivational quote.

30. Happy and Light

Planner sticky label units can paintings wonders for making a extremely personalised, enjoyable planner structure. In this case, a planner set in red and mild blue creates a pastel wonderland on printable planner pages. Not handiest is the impact aesthetically enjoyable, the stickers additionally build up the capability of the planner.

31. Planner Girl

There are lots of washi tape designs to choose between, so nearly any roughly theme for your planner unfold is imaginable. In addition, stickers are helpful for developing sections to your planner structure. They also are a lovely method to replenish empty areas inside of your unfold.

32. Sunset Colors

In this case now we have a sundown theme. The suitable colours of washi tapes, stickers, and highlighters had been selected to tug off this theme.

You would possibly need to take a look at one thing equivalent for a dawn, nightfall, or morning time theme.

33. Spring Bouquet Horizontal Layout

Looking for a floral theme? Here’s a horizontal structure encouraged by means of spring and that includes a spring bouquet sticky label equipment.

34. Shades of Green

Love inexperienced? Here’s a green-themed structure that you may want to take a look at for your self.

35. Jagged

The proprietor of this planner sought after to take a look at one thing new by means of the use of scraps of washi tape in coordinating colours. The result’s this avant-garde unfold. What’s your take in this design?

36. Spring Garden

This vertical structure has a “spring garden” theme. Notice the divider in the course of the unfold, with stickers related to the theme. With the divider in position, you’ll be able to wreck down your day by day time table into classes—for instance, morning and afternoon.

37. Sushi Theme

This is an excellent structure for somebody who loves sushi. The colours of the planner are tremendous crowd pleasing. Although it kind of feels just like the sushi imagery is everywhere the web page, those footage are in reality organized strategically. You’ll realize that there are empty areas the place one can write down their time table, notes, and different reminders for the day.

38. Bunnies and Mushrooms

Looking for examples of a forest theme? Here’s a lovely one in a horizontal structure embellished with stickers that includes mushrooms, crops, and bunnies.

39. Simply Tigger

Here’s a cartoon-themed structure with a number of Tigger stickers for the principle decor. If you’re taking into account making a equivalent structure, you’ll be able to additionally hand-draw pictures of your favourite comic strip characters as an alternative of the use of stickers.

40. Country Life

This weekly unfold options stickers depicting idyllic perspectives of the geographical region. In conserving with the theme, strips of gingham washi tape are used for the highest and backside of the planner web page.

41. Green Week

Here’s a easy structure that you may want to take a look at for your subsequent unfold. It makes use of other hues of inexperienced, which makes all the unfold refreshing to the eyes.

42. Sakura

Here’s an concept for a floral structure. Boughs of sakura are the principle ornamental component on this planner. In addition, neon inexperienced and red containers organized strategically at the web page pull the focal point to the information this is written inside of them.

43. Hello, Spring

In this case, stickers related to the theme are positioned on the most sensible of the web page, serving because the header of this structure. This easy, horizontal orientation belies how helpful this transparent structure can also be in organizing your weekly time table.

44. Lemony

This enjoyable planner structure has a lemon theme, so the stickers are most commonly vivid yellow.

45. Vintage Postage

The design for this horizontal structure used to be accomplished the use of other classic stickers (e.g., postage stamps, classic flower cutouts, labels, and so on.) These stickers had been assembled as borders for all the unfold, making one really feel nostalgic for a bygone technology.

Final Thoughts on Planner Layout Ideas

For many of us, a planner isn’t simply one thing that they are able to consult with for their day by day time table—it’s also a catch-all for essential notes, tracker for targets, and an outlet for creativity.

Personalizing your planner by means of developing enjoyable layouts and distinctive elaborations will provide you with a way of pleasure, prompting you to make use of your planner each day. Your targets get completed, you develop into a grasp at time control, and your productiveness is going up when you’re taking the time to brighten your planner.

Hopefully, the structure examples featured in these days’s article will encourage you to take a look at out one thing enjoyable and new for your subsequent unfold.

Happy making plans!

