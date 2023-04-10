Person on bicycle killed in Texas City | Houston, Texas news

TEXAS CITY, Texas — All eastbound lanes of FM 1764 have reopened in Texas City after anyone on a bicycle was once killed in a hit-and-run crash, in step with police.

The crash came about simply after 3:30 a.m. Sunday alongside Emmett F. Lowry Expressway and State Highway 3.

Details are recently restricted, however police mentioned an unknown driving force hit a bicycle owner prior to starting off. FM 1764 was once close down for a number of hours as police investigated.

Anyone with information on what came about will have to touch Texas City police at 409-643-5720.

