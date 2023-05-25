All-Star Futures Game: Former Mariners Raul Ibañez, Harold Reynolds to manage teams in Seattle





The Seattle Mariners just lately introduced that they are going to be webhosting the 2023 All-Star Game at T-Mobile Park and printed a tease similar to the Futures Game. On Wednesday, Major League Baseball introduced that two former outstanding individuals of the Mariners franchise, Harold Reynolds and Raul Ibañez, will manage the Futures Game. Harold Reynolds, who spent 10 seasons because the Mariners’ 2d baseman and is now a present MLB Network analyst, will manage the AL Futures Game squad. On the opposite hand, Raul Ibañez, a former energy hitter in the Seattle lineup who’s now a extremely positioned government with MLB, will manage the NL crew. Additionally, each and every crew’s training team of workers shall be peppered with franchise legends. You can in finding out extra information at the training team of workers by means of following this link from MLB.com.

The annual Futures Game, which options one of the vital best possible possibilities in all of baseball and offers a glimpse of baseball’s long run on the absolute best stage, is scheduled for Saturday, July 8, and is a seven-inning sport. In the early years of the development, the 2 teams had been divided up according to whether or not the participant used to be born in the U.S. or the world over. However, 4 years in the past, the layout used to be revised in order that teams are arranged according to the league association of the mum or dad group.

The rosters for each and every Futures League crew shall be introduced in the approaching weeks, and previous MVPs of the Futures Game come with Joey Gallo, Nick Castellanos, Yoan Moncada, and Kyle Schwarber.



