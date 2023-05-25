Wizards hire Clippers general manager Michael Winger as new president, per report

Michael Winger has been appointed as the new president of Monumental Basketball, changing Tommy Sheppard as the manager basketball decision-maker for the Washington Wizards and overseeing the WNBA’s Washington Mystics and the G-League’s Capital City Go-Go, in step with ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. Winger, an NBA veteran, up to now served in assistant general manager roles with the Cleveland Cavaliers and Oklahoma City Thunder earlier than turning into the general manager for the Los Angeles Clippers in 2017. In his earlier positions, Winger helped information the Thunder to the NBA Finals in 2012 and the Western Conference Finals in 2014 and 2016. Now, Winger will have the ability to run his personal crew, as he’s taking over a Wizards crew in determined want of steering and development.

Under Sheppard’s management, the Wizards had did not make the playoffs in 4 of the previous 5 seasons, with most effective 4 playoff sequence wins within the franchise’s previous 4 many years. Winger, who significantly helped the Clippers turn into a contender with out a standard tanking technique, is dealing with a tricky process in turning across the Wizards. Two key gamers, Kyle Kuzma and Kristaps Porzingis, are coming into loose company, and Bradley Beal, the franchise participant, has a no-trade clause in his contract, ignored 32 video games and is on the lookout for course for the crew. It stays unclear what way Winger will take with the Wizards, however he has a name for being a measured decision-maker.