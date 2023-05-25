NFC North burning questions for 2023 season: Jordan Love ready to lead Packers? Can Lions live up to the hype?





The NFC North department is stuffed with intrigue this is regularly underrated. The reigning champions, the Minnesota Vikings, had an outstanding 13-4 debut underneath the management of Kevin O’Connell, but they’ve no longer won as a lot consideration as the runner-up Detroit Lions. The Lions have made headlines for their busy offseason, whilst the Chicago Bears are after all giving their younger quarterback Justin Fields extra assist. The Green Bay Packers, on the different hand, are set to play with out their superstar quarterback Aaron Rodgers for the first time in nearly twenty years.

Before the 2023 NFL season kicks off, listed here are some burning questions for all 4 NFC North groups:

Bears: Can Justin Fields growth as a passer?

- Advertisement -

Chicago claimed to be “all in” on Fields going into remaining 12 months. This time round, the Bears didn’t draft any other best QB prospect and as a substitute considering purchasing new items at operating again, receiver, and offensive line, the largest addition being D.J. Moore. While the Bears will have completed extra, Fields now has a reliable setup, which can be instructive of the staff’s short- and long-term good fortune. Fields has MVP-level speeding skill, however his ceiling as a downfield decision-maker stays a thriller.

Lions: Can they live up to the hype?

Detroit gained many fanatics via taking part in spoiler towards the Packers in Week 18 of remaining 12 months and can open the whole season towards the protecting champions, the Kansas City Chiefs. This is an indication of the way a lot the league believes in the Lions’ trajectory. Quarterback Jared Goff has cast guns throughout the board, and the once-shoddy protection has been bolstered with a slew of bodily defensive backs, together with rookie Brian Branch and ex-Eagles standout C.J. Gardner-Johnson. However, that is nonetheless a franchise with no playoff victory since 1991. It’s something to carry the bar, however it is any other to transparent it.

- Advertisement -

Packers: Is Jordan Love ready to take over?

This query is adopted via whether or not or no longer the staff has completed sufficient to reinforce the younger quarterback. Love’s lineup is moderately younger, with first- and second-year gamers headlining his pass-catching corps, together with Christian Watson, Romeo Doubs, and Jayden Reed. Aaron Rodgers’ departure after 18 seasons might reduce the drive for Green Bay to make a identify run. Coach Matt LaFleur and operating again Aaron Jones must assist lower Love’s burden as the former first-rounder assumes his new function as the chief of the clubhouse.

Vikings: What is the interior purpose for the season?

- Advertisement -

Of direction, everybody desires to win the Super Bowl, however the Vikings had been in moderately of a conserving trend this offseason. General supervisor Kwesi Adofo-Mensah cleared the lineup of pricy large names in choose of non permanent leases after the staff’s early playoff go out. Quarterback Kirk Cousins is getting into a freelance 12 months – a rarity all through his time in Minnesota, and Dalvin Cook might or will not be subsequent to depart. The staff may nonetheless contend for a department identify, particularly with Justin Jefferson lining up outdoor. However, it is tricky no longer to suppose that the entrance place of business could also be eyeing a extra complete reset.

All of those questions can be replied as soon as the 2023 NFL season starts. Until then, stay those burning questions in thoughts if you’re partial to any of those NFC North groups.





