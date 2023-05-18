Alek Thomas demotion: Diamondbacks send down former top outfield prospect after failing to hit in majors

The Arizona Diamondbacks, one among 5 National League groups above .500 at this level in the season, introduced a couple of notable roster strikes forward in their recreation on Wednesday in opposition to the Oakland Athletics. The D-Backs optioned younger outfielder Alek Thomas and recalled right-handed pitcher Luis Frias from Triple-A Reno.

Alek Thomas, who’s 23 years previous, used to be as soon as one of the crucial top outfield possibilities in baseball. He used to be ranked in the top 40 by means of CBS Sports, Baseball America, and Baseball Prospectus, amongst different publications, and he spent lots of the 2022 season in the majors. Unfortunately, he has struggled to in finding his footing, collecting a .223/.270/.340 slash line (72 OPS+) with 10 house runs and 7 stolen bases in over 530 profession plate appearances since 2022. However, his efficiency in opposition to right-handers has been first rate, hitting .273/.329/.468 when given the platoon benefit this season, when compared to .028/.079/.028 when dealing with same-handed pitchers. Despite this, the Diamondbacks have Corbin Carroll and Lourdes Gurriel Jr. doing neatly in the outfield, and Dominic Fletcher has stunned them together with his efficiency over his first 15 video games. Thomas will head to Triple-A, the place he’s going to be given an opportunity to hone his talents in opposition to lefties.

This 12 months, the Diamondbacks have already demoted promising outfielder Jake McCarthy after a disappointing 22-game stretch that noticed him post a .467 OPS. McCarthy had made a reputation for himself ultimate 12 months by means of hitting .283/.342/.427 in 354 plate appearances in the majors.

In distinction, Luis Frias, a right-handed pitcher who will flip 25 in per week, has already pitched in two video games for the Arizona Diamondbacks this 12 months. In his 20 profession appearances, he has a ten.23 ERA (42 ERA+) and a zero.83 strikeout-to-walk ratio.