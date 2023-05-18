2023 NBA Draft Combine notes, takeaways: Marquette’s O-Max Prosper and ‘No. 99’ make good first impressions





The NBA Draft Combine started with the G League Elite Camp, lottery, and measurements happening in the previous couple of days. However, the development really were given into complete swing on Wednesday, as gamers met with the media and took phase in scrimmages right through a doubleheader that includes two blowouts, however entertaining motion nevertheless. As has been noticed in recent times, best potentialities, in all probability for the closing time ever with a brand new incoming CBA, determined no longer to take part within the scrimmage portion of this week’s festivities. This intended that some gamers, corresponding to Olivier-Maxence Prosper of Marquette, had the chance to show off their abilities in entrance of NBA executives and decision-makers.

Prosper was once one of the crucial perfect performers at the day, hanging up 21 issues and seven rebounds, whilst additionally creating a three-pointer. He confirmed immense task and playmaking at the defensive aspect of the ground, making a vital affect in more than one tactics. Dillon Mitchell, a former five-star recruit and possible one-and-done, additionally stood out right through the development, taking two 3-point makes an attempt and appearing off new-and-improved mechanics that he has been operating exhausting on within the pre-draft procedure.

In addition to the standout gamers, there have been additionally some unexpected performances from gamers no longer extensively considered as first-round potentialities. Creighton’s Trey Alexander and Miami’s Isaiah Wong have been some of the greatest risers, with Alexander completing with 14 issues, two rebounds, and one lend a hand, whilst Wong had 16 issues and 4 rebounds. UCLA’s Amari Bailey and Santa Clara’s Brandin Podziemski have been additionally noteworthy for his or her sturdy performances.

Finally, Tristan Vukčević made a powerful influence right through the second one recreation, hanging up a game-high 21 issues on 10 shot makes an attempt and appearing off his actual ability at round 7-feet. The G League Elite Camp additionally persisted to provide gamers who cross on to seek out luck on the Combine and later within the NBA.

Overall, Wednesday’s match was once a large show off for a few of this yr’s potentialities, with gamers hanging their abilities on complete show in entrance of NBA executives and decision-makers.



