





The Fort Worth Police Department has launched frame digicam photos of 2 officials rescuing a kidnapped baby who was once deserted in a ravine. The photos displays the officials speeding to the baby in a automobile seat, who was once crying after they discovered him. One of the officials picked up the baby, announcing “We have the baby,” whilst the opposite labored to convenience the kid.

The preliminary kidnapping happened on Monday night time in North Fort Worth’s Diamond Hill group. Officers had been advised that an unknown guy had taken a mom’s automobile together with her 6-month-old baby nonetheless inside of. After on the lookout for over an hour, officials discovered the stolen automobile, however the baby was once no longer inside of.

After amassing information from the suspect, Elliot Reyes, and checking the world, the officials discovered the baby within the automobile seat in a close-by ravine. The baby seemed to be unhurt, and was once reunited with a guardian. Reyes was once arrested on fees of kidnapping, forsaking/endangering a kid, and auto robbery.

The baby’s uncle expressed his gratitude for the officials’ fast movements, announcing “I think if we wouldn’t have found [the baby] that night… I don’t know what would’ve happened.”

Sgt. Ronnie Chau, the officer who rescued the baby, stated in a press convention that the suspect guided him to the positioning of the baby. “The baby was hanging on by the straps of the car seat at that time, barely hanging on and his little foot was in the dirt area,” Chau stated.

The frame digicam photos captures the officials’ heroic movements in rescuing the kidnapped baby, and serves as a testomony to the bravery of the Fort Worth Police Department.

