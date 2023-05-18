College football breakout candidates: Cade Klubnik among Power Five players who could emerge as stars in 2023





Every faculty football season, a handful of players upward thrust to change into best stars in the sport. This has been specifically true for quarterbacks in fresh years, with players like Trevor Lawrence, Joe Burrow, and Stetson Bennett IV main their groups to nationwide championships. As spring apply ends and the 2023 season approaches, training staffs around the nation have a greater sense of which players have the possible to change into the following giant stars.

In this newsletter, we can read about one offensive participant and one defensive participant from every Power Five convention who could probably succeed in stardom by way of the top of the yr. These players will not be totally unparalleled, however they’ve but to have a season on the Power Five stage that defines them as best playmakers.

First, let’s check out the ACC. On offense, now we have Clemson QB Cade Klubnik, who changed into the group’s long run quarterback when he dedicated as a five-star prospect in the Class of 2022. He overtook DJ Uiagalelei as starter by way of the general weeks of the 2022 season and now has the possible to succeed in Heisman-potential upside beneath the steerage of latest offensive coordinator and QBs trainer Garrett Riley. On protection, Miami DL Leonard Taylor has garnered first-round NFL Draft pick out attention and has the credentials to create complications for opposing quarterbacks if he is totally wholesome by way of Week 1.

- Advertisement -

In the Big 12, TCU WR JoJo Earle is poised to change into a Power Five playmaker after shifting from Alabama, the place he used to be restricted by way of accidents. Earle is now wholesome and again in his house state of Texas, and he is poised to be closely concerned in TCU’s offensive scheme. On protection, Oklahoma LB Dasan McCullough, a projected Week 1 starter for the Sooners, has the possible to noticeably reinforce the group’s protection as a highly-rated switch from Indiana.

Moving directly to the Big Ten, Penn State WR KeAndre Lambert-Smith has but to change into the go-to man for the Nittany Lions, however he has the possible to switch that in 2023 as the highest returning pass-catcher. On protection, Minnesota DE Jah Joyner tracks to transport right into a full-time beginning position in 2023 and has the possible to be some of the Big Ten’s emerging go rushers.

In the Pac-12, Arizona State RB Cameron Skattebo used to be named an All-American and Big Sky Player of the Year on the FCS stage prior to shifting to ASU. He shined right through ASU’s spring sport and could take over the speeding assault for the Sun Devils in their first yr beneath trainer Kenny Dillingham. On protection, Oregon DB Dontae Manning, ranked as the fourth-best cornerback in the rustic for the 2020 cycle, is primed to fill the void left by way of first-round pick out Christian Gonzalez in the secondary.

- Advertisement -

Finally, in the SEC, Missouri WR Luther Burden III flashed every now and then as a real freshman and turns out poised to remind the rustic why he ranked as a five-star prospect right through his recruitment. On protection, Alabama DB Caleb Downs, ranked as the highest protection in the 2023 recruiting cycle, has added so much to the secondary right through spring apply and has the possible to make a vital affect for the Crimson Tide.

Overall, those players have the possible to change into best playmakers and succeed in stardom by way of the top of the 2023 faculty football season. Keep a watch on their development as the season approaches.



