The New York Yankees, led by way of reigning American League MVP Aaron Judge, emerged victorious in an exhilarating and fairly debatable series in opposition to department competitors the Toronto Blue Jays. The Yankees outscored the Blue Jays 4-2 within the ultimate recreation, profitable 3 out of 4 video games total.

In the decisive recreation, Nestor Cortes pitched smartly for the Yankees and the bullpen safe the lead for 3 scoreless innings. As for offense, Judge as soon as once more proved to be the variation maker. He hit his twelfth house run of the season in the second one inning and his fourth within the series. Despite a contentious name within the 6th inning which denied him his 2d house run of the sport, Judge nonetheless went 2 for 4, falling simply an inch brief of his 5th homer of the series. Prior to the series, Judge had a batting line of .261/.353/.522, however his four-game appearing in opposition to Toronto progressed his season statistics to .279/.381/.612.

The series was once no longer with out controversy, on the other hand. In the outlet recreation, there was once hypothesis that Judge were glancing in opposition to his personal dugout ahead of hitting a house run, resulting in allegations of stolen indicators. The Blue Jays even asked that Major League Baseball glance into the topic, however the league declined to take action. The 2d recreation of the series noticed Yankees’ pitcher Domingo Germán ejected and therefore suspended for 10 video games for the usage of “sticky substance”. Judge added to the debatable drama on this recreation by way of mimicking his previous look in opposition to the dugout after hitting some other house run. In the overall recreation, there was once a heated alternate between Yankees supervisor Aaron Boone and Blue Jays pitching trainer Pete Walker, even though the precise nature of their dispute is unclear.

Despite the drama, the Yankees have now progressed to a season-best six video games over .500 (26-20) and are tied with the Blue Jays (25-19) for 3rd position within the extremely aggressive AL East department. Judge has returned to his record-breaking shape from final season and is still a standout participant for the Yankees.