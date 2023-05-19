2026 Super Bowl: NFL expected to award Super Bowl LX to Levi’s Stadium, home of the 49ers, per report

The National Football League (NFL) will cling its annual Spring League Meeting subsequent week, however the expected sale of the Washington Commanders may not be up for a vote. However, reviews counsel that workforce homeowners will make a selection the location for the 2026 Super Bowl all the way through the assembly.

According to Sports Business Journal, Levi’s Stadium will most likely host the Super Bowl LX in 2026. The San Francisco 49ers play their home video games at this stadium, which opened in July 2014. It has already hosted a number of notable occasions comparable to live shows, football fits, or even an NHL hockey recreation. In addition, Levi’s Stadium has been decided on as one of the venues that can host fits all the way through the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

- Advertisement -

Levi’s Stadium has up to now hosted Super Bowl 50, the place the Denver Broncos defeated the Carolina Panthers, 24-10. With this report, we now know the venues for the subsequent 3 Super Bowls:

2024 LVIII - Advertisement - Allegiant Stadium Paradise, Nevada 2025 - Advertisement - LIX Caesars Superdome New Orleans, Louisiana 2026 LX* Levi’s Stadium Santa Clara, California

*Denotes unofficial

The 2022 Super Bowl will go back to CBS and is expected to be known as via Jim Nantz and Tony Romo. Caesars Sportsbook means that the Kansas City Chiefs are preferred to constitute the AFC (+600), whilst the Philadelphia Eagles and San Francisco 49ers are co-favorites to constitute the NFC (+750).