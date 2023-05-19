2023 NBA playoffs scores, results: Nuggets go up 2-0 on Lakers; Celtics vs. Heat Game 2 on Friday





On Thursday evening, Jamal Murray and the Denver Nuggets prolonged their sequence lead in opposition to the Los Angeles Lakers within the Western Conference finals to 2-0. Murray put up 37 issues, together with 23 within the fourth quarter, as Denver remained undefeated at house. The Nuggets are actually most effective two wins clear of securing a place within the NBA Finals.

In the Eastern Conference, the Miami Heat shocked the Boston Celtics with a Game 1 win on the TD Garden on Wednesday, with Jimmy Butler main the way in which. The Celtics will glance to even the sequence on Friday evening.

If you are looking to stay up with the NBA playoffs, we’ve got the most recent effects and series-by-series schedules with streaming information. All occasions are indexed in Eastern time. Games on ESPN and ABC can also be streamed on fubo (check out free of charge).

Check out the convention finals schedules under:

No. 1 Nuggets vs. No. 7 Lakers (Denver leads 2-0)

Game 1: Nuggets 132, Lakers 126

Game 2: Nuggets 108, Lakers 103

Game 3: Nuggets at Lakers, Saturday, May 20 (8:30 p.m. ET, ABC)

Game 4: Nuggets at Lakers, Monday, May 22 (8:30 p.m. ET, ESPN)

Game 5: Lakers at Nuggets, Wednesday, May 24 (8:30 p.m. ET, ESPN)*

Game 6: Nuggets at Lakers, Friday, May 26 (8:30 p.m. ET, ESPN)*

Game 7: Lakers at Nuggets, Sunday, May 28 (8:30 p.m. ET, ESPN)*

No. 2 Celtics vs. No. 8 Heat (Miami leads 1-0)

Game 1: Heat 123, Celtics 116

Game 2: Heat at Celtics, Friday, May 19 (8:30 p.m. ET, TNT)

Game 3: Celtics at Heat, Sunday, May 21 (8:30 p.m. ET, TNT)

Game 4: Celtics at Heat, Tuesday, May 23 (8:30 p.m. ET, TNT)

Game 5: Heat at Celtics, Thursday, May 25 (8:30 p.m. ET, TNT)*

Game 6: Celtics at Heat, Saturday, May 27 (8:30 p.m. ET, TNT)*

