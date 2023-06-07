Young mom graduates from San Antonio school that lets students bring children to class

SAN ANTONIO – On Monday night, Savannah De La Torre, a 20-year-old scholar, walked around the commencement level together with her 2-year-old son, River, in hand. The room was once full of students, households, and lecturers who knew what it took for De La Torre to make it to that second. “I got pregnant around COVID, so I didn’t finish school, and I really wanted to finish school,” De La Torre stated. At 18 years outdated, she had her son, River and shortly after, in 2021, she enrolled at Learn4Life Edgewood, which on the time was once a brand spanking new program permitting students to bring their children to school.

Learn4Life study rooms are primarily based in a development on the JFK High School campus in Edgewood ISD. The program is designed for students who’re in the back of in credit, want to graduate, or want to paintings at their very own tempo due to non-public causes. The categories have a mean of 13 to 14 students, and there are nearly 190 students in this system, with about six bringing their children to class. Parents can break free from paintings to handle their children as wanted, and school days are 4 hours lengthy with choices within the morning, afternoon, and night.

De La Torre, like many different students in this system, confronted main lifestyles demanding situations whilst attending this system, together with fresh problems at house that led her to face homelessness. However, the give a boost to she won in this system allowed her to conquer the ones hindrances and succeed in her objectives. “I consider this my family and my home away from home,” stated De La Torre, who sought after her instructor, Maryann Esparza-Padilla, proper by means of her aspect when she gave her commencement speech.

The lecturers at Learn4Life perceive the significance of training and the way it may be the root for a greater long term. “I was a teenage mother myself. I was 15 when I started, and by the time I was 18, I had three children,” stated Esparza-Padilla. “They’re like my babies,” she added. “They’re all my children. I still got very emotional when I saw her speech, and I cried because everyone deserves a chance. Everybody deserves a second chance.”

With the assistance of Learn4Life, De La Torre completed her objectives and earned her degree. She hopes to attend faculty for industry and transform an entrepreneur, which can lend a hand her create generational wealth and deal with now not simply her rapid circle of relatives, however her complete circle of relatives, in addition to the homeless and people who find themselves unwell. Learn4Life personnel is helping students transition to upper training and will even lead them to techniques that duvet tuition.

For extra information at the Learn4Life program or to observe, discuss with their site or name (210) 898-4078.

