Dave Chappelle announces Houston show dates at Toyota Center

It has been introduced that Dave Chappelle shall be acting at the Toyota Center on July 1st, with the development scheduled to start out at 7:30 p.m. As of but, there was no announcement referring to any warmup acts. The common Chappelle Show author and frontman can be taking his abilities to Dallas, San Antonio, and Austin, with a number of performances scheduled for June and July.

For the ones eager about attending any of his presentations, Chappelle will also be stuck at 4 Texas dates this summer season. You can to find extra information and buy tickets on his official website.