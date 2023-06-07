What happened to Sabrina Aisenberg? Baby’s disappearance still a mystery after 25 years





An age-progression photo of Sabrina can be found on Marlene Aisenberg’s phone. Sabrina Aisenberg disappeared from her crib in Valrico, Florida, on November 24, 1997, when she was just five months old. The story of her disappearance is a widely-known and controversial missing person case in Hillsborough County. A room in a house in Maryland is filled with toys and trinkets bought for Sabrina, who never got to play with them. A cedar closet in the basement is full of baby clothes that were never worn. Despite all this, her parents, Steven and Marlene Aisenberg, still believe that their daughter will be found, giving them hope as cold cases are cracked with new technology in DNA and genealogy.

Marlene Aisenberg told authorities that she last saw Sabrina when she checked on her in her crib at midnight on November 24, 1997. When she woke up the next morning, she found that the baby and her blanket were gone. The garage door was open and the door leading from the garage into the home was unlocked. A neighbor reported hearing a baby crying around 1 a.m. and the police were called at 6:42 a.m. to begin their search for Sabrina.

The investigation soon turned towards the Aisenbergs, with suspicion falling on them. Investigators found seven unidentified fingerprints in the home, an unidentified blonde hair, and a shoe print near the baby’s crib. Additionally, during a press conference where the Aisenbergs pleaded for Sabrina’s safe return, members of the public and the media thought that their behavior was odd.

After Sabrina’s disappearance, law enforcement authorities followed thousands of leads, searched lakes, and traveled to 49 states and several countries, but the investigation kept coming back to the Aisenbergs. Despite their repeated insistence that they had nothing to do with their daughter’s disappearance, law enforcement obtained permission to wiretap their home and secretly monitor and record their conversations. They believed there was probable cause to show that the Aisenbergs murdered their daughter.

On the tapes, law enforcement claimed that Marlene Aisenberg said, “The baby’s dead and buried. It was found dead because you did it! The baby’s dead no matter what you say – you just did it!” Steven Aisenberg was accused of replying, “Honey, there was nothing I could do about it. We need to discuss the way that we can beat the charge. I would never break away from the family pact and our story even if the police were to hold me down. We will do what we have to do.” However, in 2001, a judge ruled that the wiretaps were largely unintelligible and that the statements from the pediatrician and the hairdresser were misquoted or taken out of context in the extension applications.

The Aisenbergs were cleared of all charges against them, but they filed a lawsuit against the federal government and won nearly $3 million to cover legal fees. This was reduced to about $1.5 million. Despite this victory, the Aisenbergs have never been charged with harming their daughter and the mystery of Sabrina’s disappearance remains unsolved.

