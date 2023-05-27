Yellen’s Debt Limit Warnings Went Unheeded, Leaving Her to Face Fallout

In the times after November’s midterm elections, Treasury Secretary Janet L. Yellen used to be feeling upbeat about the truth that Democrats had carried out higher than anticipated and maintained regulate of the Senate.

But as she traveled to the Group of 20 leaders summit in Indonesia that month, she stated Republicans taking regulate of the House posed a brand new risk to the U.S. financial system.

“I always worry about the debt ceiling,” Ms. Yellen advised The New York Times in an interview on her flight from New Delhi to Bali, Indonesia, wherein she instructed Democrats to use their final time in regulate of Washington to raise the debt prohibit past the 2024 elections. “Any way that Congress can find to get it done, I’m all for.”

Democrats didn’t heed Ms. Yellen’s recommendation. Instead, the United States has spent maximum of this yr inching towards the edge of default as Republicans refused to elevate or droop the country’s $31.4 trillion borrowing prohibit with out capping spending and rolling again portions of President Biden’s schedule.