Elijah Moore excited for fresh start with Browns after trade from Jets: ‘It feels good to be wanted’

Elijah Moore, the younger American soccer participant, is raring to show off his outstanding talents to the Cleveland Browns workforce this 12 months. He goals to end up the New York Jets improper for hanging him decrease down the intensity chart and buying and selling him sooner or later. Moore in any case completed what he sought after, a fresh start and a brand new surroundings in Cleveland.

Moore is hopeful of pleasing the prospective that led to the Cleveland Browns giving him a moment likelihood, and he regards it as a golden alternative.

“I am nothing but grateful for the chance that I have in this current moment,” stated Moore on Wednesday. “It’s a great feeling to be wanted, and it motivates any player or person to work harder. When you have that kind of support and know that people desire your presence, you give your best every day.”

Moore displayed immense doable in his rookie season with the New York Jets. He stuck 43 passes for 536 yards and 5 touchdowns in 11 video games. However, he may just no longer carry out as anticipated within the 2022 season and had simplest 37 catches for 446 yards and a landing in 16 video games. Moore were given pissed off with his scenario when he was once requested to be traded after having a unmarried catch for 11 yards in Week 5. The Jets refused his request, and he was once inactive the next week.

Moore was once just a starter in 3 video games for the remainder of the season, with simplest 5 catches for 44 yards within the ultimate 3 video games. After signing Allen Lazard and Randall Cobb, the Jets traded Moore with a 2023 third-round select to the Browns for a 2023 second-round select, as they now not required his products and services.

Moore gets a large number of alternatives in Cleveland, as he’s going to be competing with Donovan Peoples-Jones for the No. 2 large receiver place. Amari Cooper is the No. 1 receiver in Cleveland, and Deshaun Watson is probably the most professional quarterback whom Moore has performed with within the NFL. He sees his transfer to Cleveland as a golden alternative to exhibit his skill on the very best stage.

“I came here for this reason,” stated Moore. “Any player who doesn’t think the same way has the wrong mindset. I remain positive and hold myself to high standards. Obstacles will occur, just like my situation last year. Nevertheless, it put me in a better position to deal with life, not just football. So, from now on, I will strive to be the best human being, footballer, brother, and son, and learn from my experiences.”