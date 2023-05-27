Estimated debt ceiling deadline pushed back to June 5, Yellen says





According to CBS News, the deadline for the United States' debt ceiling has been moved from June 1 to June 5. This news used to be delivered through U.S. Treasury Secretary, Janet Yellen, amid ongoing negotiations between the White House and Republican congressional leaders to lift the restrict. Yellen's announcement supplies a glimmer of hope in what has been a contentious factor, as defaulting on money owed will have dire penalties for the country's economic system. CBS correspondent Scott MacFarlane is holding a detailed eye in this creating tale.


