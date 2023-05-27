Weapons at Spring ISD’s Westfield High | Houston Texas news

On Friday, two people have been arrested for reportedly coming into Westfield High School in Spring ISD sporting a weapon. As consistent with the college district’s commentary, 3 men have been witnessed coming into the college, however faculty body of workers promptly answered and the district police have been at the scene inside mins. After the arrests of 2 of the 3 people, they have been discovered with a weapon and legal fees were filed towards them via Spring ISD. The district has showed that the 3rd individual provide all over the incident has been recognized, however didn’t reveal the cause of no longer arresting them. The age and pupil standing of the people concerned has no longer but been launched.

Upon changing into conscious about the location, Westfield High School and the School for International Studies at Bammel, positioned roughly 9 mins away, went into lockdown. It isn’t recognized why the people entered the highschool with a weapon.

