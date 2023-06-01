Yankees injury updates: Giancarlo Stanton, Josh Donaldson and Tommy Kahnle set to return, boost Bombers

The New York Yankees were experiencing an upswing not too long ago. They have received their remaining 4 video games and have a document of 19-9 in May thus far. However, the great news does no longer prevent there. Manager Aaron Boone introduced on Tuesday that Giancarlo Stanton, Josh Donaldson, and Tommy Kahnle might all be activated in time for his or her upcoming interleague street sport in opposition to the Dodgers on Friday. The 3 avid gamers might be travelling with the group to Los Angeles prematurely of attainable roster strikes.

The maximum notable of those avid gamers is Stanton. The 33-year-old slugger has a season slash line of .269/.296/.558 (130 OPS+) with 4 house runs in 13 video games. He has been out since mid-April with a strained hamstring. Stanton has a historical past of accidents, in particular soft-tissue accidents. That stated, his energy attainable might be a welcome presence again within the Yankees’ lineup. Although he nonetheless every now and then performs within the outfield, Stanton essentially serves because the designated hitter (DH) at the moment. According to Boone, Stanton it will be restricted to DH responsibility whilst he’s operating his long ago to being in a position to patrol the outfield now and again.

- Advertisement -

Donaldson, who’s 37 years outdated, has been out since early April with a hamstring pressure of his personal. His go back will supply Boone with some roster flexibility within the infield. However, it more and more seems that Donaldson’s days as a productive hitter could also be over. Prior to his injury, he had handiest long gone 2 for 16 this season, and he is coming off a 2022 marketing campaign during which he posted an OPS of simply .682.

The 33-year-old Kahnle has been out since February due to biceps tendinitis. He additionally neglected maximum of remaining season whilst improving from Tommy John surgical procedure and then creating forearm irritation. Kahnle used to be usually wholesome and efficient in 2019, however the extent to which his effectiveness has been decreased by means of age and accidents stays to be noticed.

The Yankees these days have a 34-23 document and are in 3rd position within the aggressive American League East department.