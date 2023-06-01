SEC appears poised to stick with eight-game league schedule amid ongoing concerns about payments, playoff





The Florida Gulf gives a couple of promises this time of yr, together with seafood, surf, and a passing rain bathe each and every afternoon. However, this week, there are some assurances on the 2023 SEC spring conferences on the Hilton Sandestin Beach Resort. Nonetheless, the largest debate on the collecting is whether or not to get started taking part in 9 convention video games starting in 2024, and SEC officers are inching nearer to doing necessarily not anything about it.

According to CBS Sports, SEC presidents are most probably to keep at 8 video games when the problem is scheduled to be voted upon on Thursday, due to a number of causes. Only 5 colleges of the SEC’s 14 present participants make stronger a nine-game league slate, which contains Florida, Georgia, LSU, Missouri, and Texas A&M. A easy majority of 8 colleges is wanted for a deciding vote in both path. The SEC will in all probability make a decision on a brief keep at 8 video games ahead of reconsidering its choices in a yr or two.

One of the principle stumbling blocks of including an extra convention matchup is uncertainty if ESPN can pay for a complete of 8 additional video games in 2024, as soon as Texas and Oklahoma sign up for the league. The SEC may be taking into consideration the extra recreation’s affect on College Football Playoff rivalry, bowl eligibility, and the base line. Some colleges would make 8 figures in more price tag earnings by means of taking part in an additional house recreation each and every different yr as a part of a nine-game schedule. Despite that providence, a majority of systems query the advantage of taking part in a 9th recreation. “The one that hit me: [The system is] not broke,” Arkansas trainer Sam Pittman stated.

The SEC has gained 13 of the closing 16 nationwide championships taking part in 8 convention video games, which is why some SEC coaches and athletic administrators would really like to understand how a lot the CFP Selection Committee values a 9th convention recreation. The CFP box is tripling from 4 to 12 groups in 2024, inflicting uncertainty within the playoff variety procedure. The expanded playoff has to be mentioned, Alabama AD Greg Byrne stated, including: “Those additional games, what does that load look like? To me, if we’re going to play more Power Five [nonconference] and SEC games, let’s make sure we’re rewarded for the strength of schedule.”

SEC commissioner Greg Sankey apparently helps 9 video games, however he does not have a vote. He additionally needs extra readability from the CFP, despite the fact that now not essentially for scheduling functions. Currently, how groups are decided on to the CFP is without doubt one of the maximum carefully guarded secrets and techniques in sports activities. Committee participants are not pressured to free up their votes at any level and are inspired now not to do interviews in regards to the CFP. No marvel there may be uncertainty in an unsure machine.

In conclusion, the SEC is split on whether or not to upload an additional convention recreation to its schedule for the 2024 season. The debate facilities on if it is value risking a playoff spot for the country’s easiest



