Yankees’ Anthony Volpe makes Opening Day roster as top prospect appears to win starting shortstop job

The New York Yankees will come with top prospect Anthony Volpe on their 2023 Opening Day roster. Volpe appears to be the Yankees starting shortstop following the promotion, and he battled Oswald Peraza and Isiah Kiner-Falefa for the job in spring coaching.

Here he’s getting the news on Sunday from supervisor Aaron Boone:

Volpe, a 21-year-old, performed in 110 Double-A and 22 Triple-A video games remaining season, hitting .249/.342/.460 with 35 doubles, two triples, 21 homers and 50 stolen bases. CBS Sports ranked Volpe as the No. 12 prospect in baseball coming into the season. Here’s R.J. Anderson’s scouting file:

Volpe loved a breakout 2021 season, homering 27 instances after including muscle to his body. He did not fit that efficiency remaining season — he outright struggled all the way through a 22-game advent to Triple-A, hanging out 30 % of the time — thereby delaying his debut till someday subsequent summer time. Volpe nonetheless tasks as an above-average hitter who can give a contribution in every of the slash line classes. Defensively, he’s going to have to proceed to turn out that he could make all of the performs at quick regardless of a substandard arm. It’s conceivable that he’s going to ultimately finally end up on the keystone.

Volpe swung a sizzling bat this spring. Heading into Sunday’s motion, he went 16 for 51 (.314) with six doubles, a triple, 3 homers, 5 RBI, 13 runs and 5 stolen bases. With the Yankees having already began to transfer Kiner-Falefa across the box as a software backup, it seemed like the trail could be transparent for Peraza, however Volpe’s paintings this spring appears to have received the staff over.

Volpe used to be the Yankees’ first-round pick of highschool in 2019 and has made a rapid commute to the majors regardless of there being no minor-league season in 2020. His identify used to be discussed in industry talks a couple of instances lately, nevertheless it used to be typically due to different groups asking the Yankees about him and the Yankees refusing to come with him in any industry programs.

It’s conceivable Volpe begins the season hitting 9th for the Yankees, however which may be a first-rate spot after the primary time throughout the order along with his stolen-base pace in entrance of the top of the order, serving as a little of an additional leadoff guy with Aaron Judge sitting within the two-hole in entrance of alternative sluggers like Anthony Rizzo and Giancarlo Stanton.

This will very most likely mark an offensive improve on the shortstop place for the Yankees. Yankees shortstops remaining season hit .247/.308/.316. Defense, after all, components in as neatly. In phrases of wins above common by way of place, the Yankees ranked fifteenth remaining season.