Marcus Allen turns 63: Five fast facts on the Hall of Fame running back’s birthday

Including the 2023 Hall of Fame magnificence, there are 371 former NFL avid gamers who can say that they’re participants of arguably the maximum iconic fraternity in skilled sports activities. Only 91 of the ones avid gamers can declare that they have been inducted of their first yr of eligibility. Marcus Allen, a former running again who starred for each the Raiders and Chiefs, is on the quick checklist of Hall of Famers to be a first-ballot inductee.

A Heisman Trophy winner at USC, Allen received Offensive Rookie of the Year honors after a stellar first season with the Raiders. He went on to revel in a extremely a success occupation that integrated a league MVP, Super Bowl MVP and Comeback Player of the Year honors.

In honor of his 63rd birthday on March 26, 2023, listed below are 5 fast facts about the former standout running again.

Super Bowl historical past

Allen broke two Super Bowl data throughout the Raiders’ 38-9 win over Washington in Super Bowl XVIII. Allen, who used to be named MVP of the sport, broke John Riggins’ one-year-old Super Bowl report after dashing for 191 yards. His 74-yard landing run broke Tom Matte’s 15-year-old report for the longest run in Super Bowl historical past.

Allen’s unmarried sport Super Bowl report used to be damaged 4 years later through Washington running again Timmy Smith, who won 204 yards in Super Bowl XXII. No different running again, on the other hand, has matched Allen’s overall, as he nonetheless owns the mark for the second-most dashing yards in one Super Bowl.

It took 22 years for any other running again to post a run longer than Allen’s in the Super Bowl. Former Steelers running again Willie Parker broke it through a backyard throughout Pittsburgh’s win over Seattle in Super Bowl XL.

First to 100

Allen used to be the first running again to attain 100 dashing touchdowns. He did in order a member of the Chiefs throughout the 1995 season throughout a snowy day in Denver. Allen’s 123 dashing touchdowns at the time of his retirement used to be the maximum through a running again in NFL historical past. He has since been handed through Emmitt Smith (164 touchdowns) and LaDainian Tomlinson (145 touchdowns).

One of the easiest function line rushers in league historical past, Allen had six seasons the place he scored a minimum of 11 dashing touchdowns. Remarkably, Allen had as many dashing touchdowns throughout his rookie season (11 in 1982) as he did throughout his ultimate season (1997). He led the NFL with 12 dashing touchdowns in 1993 at the age of 33.

First member of 10K/5K membership

Allen additional made historical past in 1995 through changing into the first participant to report 10,000 occupation dashing yards and 5,000 occupation receiving yards. An extremely flexible participant who threw six occupation landing passes in his occupation, Allen averaged 59 catches a season from 1983-87. Allen’s talent as a receiver allowed him to set the then-NFL report for many overall yards in a season throughout his MVP season of 1985 (2,314 yards).

Raider rival

Allen’s departure from the Raiders used to be anything else however civil. He had an unsightly fallout with then-Raiders proprietor Al Davis, who diminished Allen to a backup throughout the final years of his Raiders occupation. In reality, Allen used to be so determined to play that he voluntary served as Bo Jackson’s fullback for a number of seasons.

Of all groups, Allen signed with the Raiders’ largest rival, the Chiefs, as a unfastened agent in 1993. Also becoming a member of the Chiefs that season used to be quarterback Joe Montana, who like Allen had had not up to perfect breakup along with his former staff. With Montana and Allen, the Chiefs had their easiest season in over 20 years in 1993 that integrated a go back and forth to the AFC Championship Game.

Allen used to be just about unstoppable in video games in opposition to the Raiders throughout his 5 years with the Chiefs. Kansas City went 9-1 in opposition to the Raiders throughout that point. A notable Chiefs win over the Raiders throughout that point used to be Allen’s 132-yard dashing effort in the ultimate sport the Raiders ever performed at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

Elite membership

Allen is one of handiest 4 avid gamers in league historical past to win league MVP, Super Bowl MVP and Comeback Player of the Year. The different 3: Montana, Tom Brady and Peyton Manning.

Allen received Comeback Player of the Year in 1993, his first season with the Chiefs. That used to be additionally the season the place Allen received his moment landing dashing name 11 years after profitable his first. Allen, who performed 5 seasons with the Chiefs, holds the report for the maximum dashing yards through a participant throughout his age 36 season. He held the report for the maximum yards dashing through a 37-year-old till Frank Gore broke his mark in 2020.