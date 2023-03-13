Monday, March 13, 2023
type here...
Sportscricket

WPL 2023 [Twitter reactions]: Jess Jonassen and Marizanne Kapp steer Delhi Capitals to a 6-wicket win over RCB

By accuratenewsinfo
0
0
WPL 2023 [Twitter reactions]: Jess Jonassen and Marizanne Kapp steer Delhi Capitals to a 6-wicket win over RCB


In the eleventh fit of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2023, Delhi Capitals (DC) confronted off towards Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on the DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai.

The Capitals received the toss and determined to bowl first. RCB began ceaselessly, with openers Sophie Devine and Smriti Mandhana placing on 24 runs within the first 4 overs. However, Shikha Pandey’s remarkable bowling efficiency of three wickets for simply 23 runs and an impressive catch to push aside Devine derailed RCB’s hopes of placing a giant overall at the board. Ellyse Perry and Richa Ghosh attempted to boost up the innings with a partnership of 70 runs in simply 44 balls, with Perry last unbeaten on 67 off 52 balls, together with 4 fours and 5 sixes. RCB ended their innings at 150 for 4.

- Advertisement -

In reaction, the Capitals misplaced Shafali Varma for a two-ball duck and Meg Lanning for 15. Alice Capsey (38) and Jemimah Rodrigues (32) then steadied their send with to hand contributions within the heart. After their dismissal, Marizanne Kapp and Jess Jonassen stitched an unbeaten partnership of 60 runs, with Jonassen’s knock of 29 off 15 balls containing 4 fours and 1 six proving to be the game-changer. Kapp completed with 32 now not out off 32 balls, whilst the Capitals chased down the objective of 151 with 4 balls to spare, successful the fit via 6 wickets.

Jonassen’s exploits with the bat earned her the ‘Player of the Match’ award. With this win, the Capitals have retained their 2d spot within the WPL 2023 points table.

- Advertisement -

Here’s how Twitter reacted:

- Advertisement -

https://twitter.com/RCBTweets/standing/1635332148608786434

Source: WomenCricket.com

Share with a Cricket fan!

TAGS: Delhi Capitals, Jess Jonassen, Marizanne Kapp, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Twitter, Women’s Premier League, WPL, WPL 2023

CATEGORY: Women Cricket

For newest cricket news and updates, subscribe to our Weekly Newsletter.





Source link

Previous article
Fairfield Lake State Park to reopen for one day only on March 14

More articles

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Latest article

© Accurate News And Information. All rights reserved.

About Us

Popular Category

Editor Picks