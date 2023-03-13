Tuesday, March 14, 2023
2 injured after tractor-trailer collides with SUV on I-275

By accuratenewsinfo
TAMPA, Fla. — Two persons are injured after a tractor-trailer collided with an SUV early Monday morning.

Florida Highway Patrol mentioned round 2:40 a.m., an unloaded tractor-trailer and a Hyundai SUV have been touring north on I-275 close to Ashley Drive.

When each automobiles neared an present crash website, the motive force of the tractor-trailer braked closely, which led to it to jackknife and slide towards the median after which crash into the correct aspect of the SUV.

Tractor-trailer crash

Florida Highway Patrol

The SUV persevered to commute and in the end collided with the middle median till it got here to a prevent on most sensible of the median wall.

The crash led to a big portion of concrete and diesel gasoline to be dispersed alongside the north and south lanes of I-275. Portions of the street have been then closed till 6:30 a.m.

