2 injured after tractor-trailer collides with SUV on I-275

TAMPA, Fla. — Two persons are injured after a tractor-trailer collided with an SUV early Monday morning.

Florida Highway Patrol mentioned round 2:40 a.m., an unloaded tractor-trailer and a Hyundai SUV have been touring north on I-275 close to Ashley Drive.

When each automobiles neared an present crash website, the motive force of the tractor-trailer braked closely, which led to it to jackknife and slide towards the median after which crash into the correct aspect of the SUV.

The SUV persevered to commute and in the end collided with the middle median till it got here to a prevent on most sensible of the median wall.

The crash led to a big portion of concrete and diesel gasoline to be dispersed alongside the north and south lanes of I-275. Portions of the street have been then closed till 6:30 a.m.