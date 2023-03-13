Fairfield Lake State Park to reopen for one day only on March 14

The state park, positioned 96 miles southeast of Dallas, closed its gates in February after the valuables was once bought to a developer.
FAIRFIELD, Texas — Fairfield Lake State Park is quickly reopening for day-use only after it closed as soon as its just about 50-year land rent was once terminated.
The state leased the 1,460-acre park from Texas Utilities in 1971-1972 and opened it in 1976, in accordance to Texas Parks and Wildlife.