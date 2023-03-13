Fairfield Lake State Park to reopen for one day only on March 14







The state park, positioned 96 miles southeast of Dallas, closed its gates in February after the valuables was once bought to a developer.

(*14*) FAIRFIELD, Texas — Fairfield Lake State Park is quickly reopening for day-use only after it closed as soon as its just about 50-year land rent was once terminated.

- Advertisement -

(*14*)

The state park, positioned 96 miles southeast of Dallas, closed its gates after the valuables was once bought to a developer. The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) gained a rent termination realize from the house owners, Vistra Corp. The land was once going to be bought to developer Shawn Todd and his company for $110.5 million.