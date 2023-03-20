WPL 2023 [Twitter reactions]: Clinical Delhi Capitals thrash Mumbai Indians to go top of the table

In the conflict of heavyweights, Delhi Capitals (DC) got the better of Mumbai Indians (MI) in Match 18 of the ongoing Women’s Premier League (WPL) at Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai on Monday.

Bowling first, the Capitals had been proper on the cash, triggering MI’s cave in straightaway. The dominant display from the bowling unit of DC that includes the likes of Marizanne Kapp (2/13), Shikha Pandey (2/21) and Jess Jonassen (2/25) didn’t give any likelihood to Mumbai to comeback in the recreation.

Pooja Vastrakar, with 26 off 19, together with 3 fours and a six, used to be the easiest scorer of Mumbai as the Harmanpreet Kaur-led facet may handiest in a position to achieve 109/8 of their allocated 20 overs.

In reaction, the Capitals were given off to a flying get started, with Shafali Verma smacking the MI bowlers proper from the phrase go. She added 56 runs for the opening wicket with skipper Meg Lanning ahead of getting disregarded for a quickfire knock of 33 from 15 balls.

However, the display stopper used to be the younger superstar Alice Kapsey who persisted from the place Shafali left, taking Mumbai bowlers to the cleaners. She smacked Hayley Matthews for 3 sixes in an over as Capitals chased down the goal in 9 overs and moved forward of MI on web run fee, obtaining the top spot in the issues table.

“It was a great game, hard to fault much. We got off well with the bowl, Kapp got us to a great start again and to chase down like that was brilliant. (On Kapp) She’s very talented, always eager to play well and to see her perform so well, very pleased for her. I think the bowler’s did it for us tonight, to restrict them to about 100 was great. (On Orange Cap) I was quite happy with the blue, not too worried about things like this. Just want a repeat performance like this, bat well, bowl well and hopefully get another win,” mentioned Lanning after the fit.

Here is how Twitter reacted:

🔝 OF THE TABLE!@DelhiCapitals chase down the 🎯 with 11 overs to spare and transfer to the top of the issues table! Scorecard ▶️ https://t.co/Gcv5Cq5nOi#TATAWPL | #MIvDC pic.twitter.com/L1IGiCAEmg — Women’s Premier League (WPL) (@wplt20) March 20, 2023

TOP OF THE TABLE – take that! Let’s go @DelhiCapitals increase increase increase! @wplt20 — Parth Jindal (@ParthJindal11) March 20, 2023

Delhi Capitals transfer to the top of the issues table in WPL. Chase down 111 runs from simply 9 overs. — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) March 20, 2023

The crew that seemed invincible in the first 5 video games has dropped two video games in a row. Tonight’s loss to #DC has dented the NRR a good bit too. While the 1-2-3 are taken care of…the ultimate day of the #TataWPL will let us know who makes it at once to the finals. Loving it 😍 @JioCinema — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) March 20, 2023

🏏🔵 CAKEWALK RUN CHASE! DC walks off with a very simple victory after chasing down the goal in simply 9 overs. 📷 BCCI • #WPL #TATAWPL #WPL2023 #TeamIndia #BharatArmy pic.twitter.com/d70Db3I3aZ — The Bharat Army (@thebharatarmy) March 20, 2023

Delhi Capitals’ victory over Mumbai Indians this night used to be as dominant as Australia’s ODI win closing evening at Vizag.#WPL2023 #WPLT20 #WPL #DCvMI #MIvDC — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) March 20, 2023

Source: WomenCricket.com