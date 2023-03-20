Fulton County prosecutors probing election now seek to question Trump attorney, sources say

Fulton County prosecutors main the legal investigation into efforts by way of former President Donald Trump and his allies to overturn the result of the 2020 election in Georgia are now taking a look to question certainly one of Trump’s legal professionals as a part of the probe, sources aware of the subject informed ABC News.

Prosecutors in District Attorney Fani Willis’ workplace have asked an interview with Trump’s legal professional Christina Bobb, in accordance to a couple of sources. It isn’t transparent what information prosecutors hope to achieve from Bobb, whose function in Trump’s dealing with of categorised paperwork could also be being tested by way of particular prosecutor Jack Smith.

Criminal protection legal professional John Lauro, who represents Bobb, showed to ABC News that Fulton County prosecutors referred to as him closing week and asked an interview with Bobb.

The prosecutors didn’t specify what information they had been taking a look to glean from talking with Bobb, Lauro mentioned, including that prosecutors “knew nothing about any role that Christina Bobb had, since she had nothing to do with Georgia.”

Bobb plans to deny the request from Fulton County prosecutors, Lauro mentioned.

“They had a year and a half of investigating and never once reached out to Christina Bobb,” he mentioned. “It was one of the more strange conversations I’ve had.”

A spokesperson for the district legal professional’s workplace declined to remark to ABC News.

The new passion in talking with Bobb comes a bit greater than two months after the particular grand jury seated as a part of the probe delivered its ultimate record documenting its findings from its investigation, earlier than the panel used to be dissolved. The grand jury sat for 8 months and interviewed over 75 witnesses, in accordance to restricted parts of the record that had been launched by way of the pass judgement on overseeing the case.

Donald Trump attends the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at Gaylord National Convention Center in National Harbor, Maryland, March 4, 2023. Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters

In its record, the grand jury advisable to prosecutors that they seek indictments in opposition to witnesses who they imagine could have lied right through their testimony, in accordance to excerpts of the grand jury’s record.

The foreperson of the particular grand jury additionally mentioned in an interview with The New York Times that the grand jury had advisable a couple of indictments, however didn’t specify who used to be advisable for indictment or on what fees.

On Monday, Trump’s legal professionals filed a sweeping movement asking a pass judgement on to quash the in large part sealed grand jury record summarizing the findings of its investigation and save you it from getting used within the investigation transferring ahead.

The movement, filed in Fulton County Superior Court, additionally seeks to take away the district legal professional’s workplace main the investigation.

Among those that testified earlier than the grand jury had been probably the most president’s closest allies, together with his former leader of workforce Mark Meadows and Sen. Lindsey Graham.

Though the particular grand jury does now not have the facility to deliver indictments, it has the facility to make suggestions referring to attainable fees. It would then be up to the district legal professional to decide whether or not or now not to pursue them. A 2nd grand jury is wanted to go back a possible indictment.

Willis mentioned in January that charging selections within the case had been “imminent.”