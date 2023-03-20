Texas comptroller adds to list of financial companies divesting from oil, gas | Texas

(The Center Square) – Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar on Monday announced an updated list of companies that are boycotting the oil and gas industry and are subject to the divestment provisions outlined in Texas Government Code Chapter 809, which defines a financial company as a publicly traded financial services, banking or investment company.

Last August, Hegar office announced nearly 350 investment funds and 10 companies were on the list, including Blackrock, Inc., BNP Paribas SA, Credit Suisse Group AG, Danske Bank A/S, Jupiter Fund Management PLC, Nordea Bank ABP, Schroders PLC, Svenska Handelsbanken AB, Swedbank AB, and UBS Group AG.

Hegar added HSBC Holdings Plc to the list after learning about its new policy prohibiting investment in oil and natural gas fields.

HSBC’s new policy states that the bank “will not provide new finance or new advisory services to any client for the specific purposes of projects pertaining to new O&G fields where the final investment decision was taken after 31 Dec 2021 or infrastructure whose primary use is in conjunction with new O&G fields.”

It also requires clients to provide HSBC with their plans to boycott oil and gas: “HSBC will engage with clients and will expect them to formulate and provide transition plans that are consistent with HSBC’s targets and commitments …”

“HSBC’s new energy policy is a prime example of a broader movement in the financial sector to push a social agenda and prioritize political goals over the economic health of their clients,” Hegar said. “HSBC’s policy clearly makes the firm a suitable candidate for listing under Texas law.”

In light of recent bank failures tied to ESG policies, Hegar said, “Recent events in the global financial sector provide a stark warning about what can happen when firms lose sight of their fiduciary responsibilities.

“From ratings firms to regulators, significant segments of the sector have lost focus on fundamentals in the rush to prioritize the environmental, social and corporate (ESG) governance movement and force an intellectually dishonest narrative about the so-called energy transition. The result of this blind push to elevate ESG above all else is greater risk to the health of our global economy, and it is not just confined to those firms that choose to pursue this ill-defined and opaque investment trend.”

He also said, “HSBC’s policies threaten Texas jobs, our state economy and our national security, and the tax dollars of hard-working Texans should not be leveraged to force policies that undermine Texas’ fiscal health and stability.”

Gov. Greg Abbott last week denounced Biden administration ESG policies, saying they were “waging war on the American energy sector.”

Abbott said the president has “tried to stifle the American energy sector” through his “ESG fanaticism, your overly aggressive Environmental Protection Agency, and your favoritism of foreign oil over homegrown energy.”

The governor challenged the president on the same day a coalition of 18 governors announced their plan to oppose Biden ESG policies, led by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. They argue Biden’s policies will “jeopardize retirement savings for millions of Americans to promote far left priorities.”

Hegar said he would “continue my work to protect the Texas economy, ensure the state has a diverse energy portfolio to meet the needs of our rapidly growing state, and fight for Texas taxpayers and retirees who expect their hard-earned money to be invested in a manner that prioritizes returns over progressive social and political agendas.”

State governmental entities prohibited from investing in funds identified on the list include the Employees Retirement System of Texas, Teacher Retirement System of Texas, Texas Municipal Retirement System, Texas County and District Retirement System, Texas Emergency Services Retirement System and the Permanent School Fund.

The agencies were also required to submit a report to the state legislature and attorney general’s office by Jan. 5 identifying all securities sold, redeemed, divested or withdrawn in compliance with the Texas Government Code.