World Baseball Classic: Shohei Ohtani’s hat, Trea Turner’s spikes among items donated to Baseball Hall of Fame

Japan on Tuesday evening in Miami prevailed over the United States within the finals of the 2023 World Baseball Classic. The taut 3-2 win for Team Japan used to be punctuated by means of Shohei Ohtani’s high-leverage save and his title-clinching strikeout of Angels teammate Mike Trout on a put-away slider that is already mythical.

Speaking of which, on Wednesday the Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, New York, introduced that a number of items from the WBC were donated to museum. According to the Hall, the ones Team Japan items are:

Cap worn by means of WBC Most Valuable Player Shohei Ohtani within the championship sport;

Bat utilized by Masataka Yoshida;

Batting gloves worn by means of Munetaka Murakami all through the championship sport and batting helmet worn by means of Murakami;

Jersey worn by means of successful pitcher Shota Imanaga within the championship sport;

Pullover worn by means of supervisor Hideki Kuriyama within the championship sport;

- Advertisement -

As smartly, the Hall additionally won those artifacts from runner-up Team USA:

Cap worn by means of pitcher Adam Wainwright;

Spikes worn by means of Trea Turner;

Batting glove worn by means of Turner all through the semifinals vs. Cuba.

Anything Ohtani-related is rightly coveted, and taking into consideration that hat sat on his head for one of the defining moments of his occupation you could believe the thing to be doubly coveted. We’ve already lined our WBC winners and losers, and now most likely the Hall of Fame can also be added to the checklist of winners.