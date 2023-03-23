Raiders’ Foster Moreau stepping away from football after Hodgkin’s lymphoma diagnosis

Raiders unfastened agent tight finish Foster Moreau is stepping away from the NFL after announcing on Wednesday that he has been identified with Hodgkin’s lymphoma. As he famous in a social media post, the 25-year-old handiest came upon about his situation on account of his unfastened agent standing. He used to be engaging in a regimen bodily with the New Orleans Saints’ clinical team of workers and that is the reason when his diagnosis used to be published.

“Through somewhat of a miraculous process, this free agency period has been life-changing for me,” Moreau tweeted. “During a routine physical conducted by the Saints’ medical team down in New Orleans, I’ve come to learn that I have Hodgkin’s lymphoma, and will be stepping away from football

“At this time to battle a brand new opponent: Cancer. I’m thankful for the reinforce and grateful for [the] individuals who have stood company with me. There hasn’t been a unmarried step I’ve taken with out loads of folks lighting fixtures the trail sooner than me, and I will be able to proceed to hunt their steerage.

“That being said, I’ll go kick this thing’s ass and get back to doing what I love! AMDG!”

According to the American Cancer Society, Hodgkin’s lymphoma is a kind of most cancers that begins in white blood cells known as lymphocytes, which can be a part of the frame’s immune gadget. It is maximum commonplace in early maturity and the common age of the ones identified is 39. The five-year survival charge for all identified sufferers is lately about 89%.

Moreau used to be drafted in 2019 by way of the Raiders within the fourth spherical out of LSU. The New Orleans local had risen to be a key piece within the Raiders’ passing assault and is coming off a 2022 season the place he notched occupation highs in receptions (33) and receiving yards (420).

In 61 occupation regular-season video games (34 begins), Moreau has 91 catches for 1,107 yards and 12 touchdowns.