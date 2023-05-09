Women’s Golf in Sixth after NCAA Pullman Regional First Round

This tale was once up to date with information in regards to the Cougars’ school-record low group rating in NCAA Regional play.

PULLMAN, Wash. – The University of Houston Women’s Golf group kicked off their NCAA Regional marketing campaign with a cast efficiency. Super senior Annie Kim fired a 6-under 66 to tie for fourth, whilst the Cougars completed the NCAA Pullman Regional First Round in 6th position with a rating of 4-under 284 at Palouse Ridge Golf Club on Monday afternoon.



Despite a shaky get started the place they performed the 1st six holes at +10 at the 6,405-yard, par-72 direction, Houston rallied and performed the overall 12 holes at -10 as a gaggle with 14 birdies, ensuing in a sub-par rating in NCAA Regional play for the 1st time in faculty historical past. The Cougars beat their earlier 18-hole low of 288, set all the way through the Second Round of the 2015 NCAA San Antonio Regional in Houston’s first group look in the NCAA postseason.







Kim’s First-Round overall was once the second-lowest rating by means of a Cougar in NCAA Regional play after All-American Leonie Harm’s school-record 65 all the way through the Final Round of the NCAA Austin Regional on May 9, 2018.







Kim briefly moved into crimson numbers with a birdie at the par-4 moment gap, regardless of lacking the golf green and having to hit out of top tough from a long way under the outlet. She put her way shot inside 15 toes for her birdie putt. Kim closed her first 9 with 3 instantly birdies at Nos. 7-9 to complete at 32. Following 5 instantly pars to start her again 9, Kim tired birdies on No. 15 and No 17.







Freshman Natalie Saint Germain overcame a sluggish begin to end at even-par, tying for twenty-fourth with a spherical of 71, whilst freshman Alexa Saldana became in a rating of 72 to tie for 30th position. Junior Nicole Abelar shot a 76 and tied for 56th with senior Heidi Svedenskiold who shot a 75.







#1 Stanford claimed the first-day lead with a rating of 267, completing 5 photographs forward of #13 USC. #32 Texas State (277), #12 Baylor (283) and Sacramento State (283) rounded out the Top-Five leaders with #24 Clemson (285), Cal Poly (286), #29 Kentucky (287), UNLV (291) and #48 North Carolina (291) finishing the Top 11.







Kim joined Shannon Tan (Texas Tech), Catherine Park (USC) and Camille Boyd (Washington) in a tie for fourth at 66, with Stanford teammates Rose Zhang and Sadie Englemann main the person leaderboard after taking pictures 64s. UC Riverside’s Tiffany Le was once 3rd at 65.







The match continues with the Second Round on Tuesday morning and the Final Round on Wednesday.







Houston is one in every of 72 groups and 36 folks no longer on the ones groups competing in NCAA Regional play at six websites around the country.







LIVE SCORING



Fans can observe are living scoring on the NCAA Pullman Regional by clicking here.







PAIRINGS



For Tuesday’s Second Round, Houston will compete in teams with student-athletes from Baylor and Sacramento State.







Abelar begins the day for the Cougars at 10 a.m. (CDT) off No. 1 with Svedenskiold (10:11 a.m. CDT), Saldana (10:22 a.m. CDT), Saint Germain (10:33 a.m. CDT) and Kim (11:44 a.m. CDT) following.







Fans can in finding whole pairings by clicking here.







NCAA REGIONAL HISTORY



This marks the 8th consecutive season that Houston was once represented in NCAA Regional play. Houston has been represented in every of the seven NCAA Regionals with group appearances from 2015 to 2021. Kim performed as a person qualifier on the 2022 NCAA Franklin Regional.







UP NEXT



The most sensible 5 groups and most sensible person (no longer on an advancing group) at every of the six NCAA Regional websites advance to the NCAA Championships. The match shall be performed at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Ariz., on May 19-24.







SUPPORT HOUSTON RISE



Join Houston Rise, a $150 million fundraising marketing campaign for Houston Athletics devoted to championship luck in the Big 12 Conference.







Every Houston Rise contribution prepares our Cougars to compete and win after we get started Big 12 pageant in July 2023. Click here to upward thrust and be counted.







JOIN the P.A.R. 4 CLUB



Fans are invited to enroll in the P.A.R. 4 Club to fortify Houston Women’s Golf. P.A.R. 4 Club individuals supply monetary fortify without delay to Houston Women’s Golf for wishes past this system’s working funds.







Fans who sign up for the P.A.R. 4 Club can start receiving advantages for as low as $100 yearly. For extra information in regards to the P.A.R. 4 Club, ranges of giving and advantages, lovers can click here.







STAY CONNECTED



Fans can obtain updates by means of following @UHCougarWGolf on Twitter and meet up with the newest news and notes at the group by means of clicking LIKE at the group’s Facebook web page at UHCougarWGolf or at the group’s Instagram web page at UHCougarWGolf.