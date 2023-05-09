Man arrested in deadly Sanford apartment shooting: Police



article - Advertisement -

A man has been arrested in connection to a Sanford shooting at an apartment complex that left one person dead and another seriously injured, police said.

- Advertisement -

Rodrakus Lorenzo Warren, 27, was arrested on one count of second-degree murder with a firearm, one count of attempted second-degree murder with a firearm, and one count of carrying a concealed firearm.

On Sunday, night police said they received a call about a shooting that occurred in the parking lot of the Bel-Air Apartments on E. Airport Boulevard.

- Advertisement -

When police arrived, they found a 27-year-old woman, later identified as Myeia Kudakwashe, who had been shot in the abdomen. A short distance from the complex, officers found 29-year-old Steven Martin, who had been shot several times in the chest.

According to investigators, Kudakwashe was at the apartment complex earlier in the day, which is the location officers said she typically exchanges custody of her children with their father, who lived in the complex.

Witnesses told police that she appeared agitated when she arrived at the complex and had forced her way into the apartment before having to be forcefully removed. They also said she pulled out a gun before leaving the complex, a news release stated.

When Kudakwashe and Martin returned to the complex, police said it was then that they were shot while on the second-floor walkway near the apartment.

Anyone with information pertaining to this crime, please contact the Sanford Police Department or Crimeline at 800 423-TIPS (8477) or visit www.crimeline.org. Calls made to Crimeline remain anonymous, and tips to Crimeline that lead to solving homicide cases are eligible for a cash reward of up to $5,000 dollars.