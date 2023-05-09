Sheriff: Louisiana man shot child playing hide and seek

Sheriff’s officers say a Louisiana man has been arrested on annoyed attack and battery fees after taking pictures at youngsters playing hide and seek out of doors his house

STARKS, La. — A Louisiana man has been charged with annoyed attack and battery after taking pictures at youngsters who have been playing hide and seek out of doors his house, hanging a 14-year-old lady, officers stated.

The lady suffered a gunshot wound to the again of the pinnacle early Sunday, and used to be taken to a medical institution with accidents that weren’t thought to be life-threatening, the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office stated in a commentary posted on social media Monday.

Investigators discovered that a number of youngsters had been playing hide and seek within the Starks community and had been hiding at the neighbor’s belongings.

David Doyle, 58, advised detectives that he were given his gun when he noticed shadows out of doors his house and shot at folks he noticed operating away, unknowingly hitting the lady, officers stated.

It’s the most recent in a sequence of new shootings sparked by way of apparently trivial instances.

Doyle used to be arrested and charged with annoyed battery, 4 counts of annoyed attack with a firearm and unlawful discharge of a firearm, the sheriff’s place of work stated. It’s no longer recognized whether or not Doyle has an lawyer to talk on his behalf.