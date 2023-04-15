Woman who was abducted in Mexico survives, opens empowering pink coffee shop in San Antonio

Pink Cappuccino opened simply months in the past, however has already racked up a number of social media fans. ☕️

SAN ANTONIO — A girl who survived an abduction in Mexico got here to America and opened a coffee shop for ladies to come back and really feel empowered.

In Stone Oak off of Loop 1604, you can in finding an all pink coffee shop tucked in a sublime buying groceries middle.

“The Pink Cappuccino is my dream because I want the woman to feel like a queen here,” stated proprietor Roxana Jimenez. “Relaxed and live the experience all pink.”

Pink Cappuccino opened simply months in the past, however has already racked up a number of social media fans.

Some would possibly marvel why in particular the colour pink?

“It’s my favorite color, black and pink,” Jimenez stated. “And I think the woman feels very fashionable with pink.”

For Jimenez, the colour pink is greater than only a female and girly contact. Following her abduction, pink is empowering to her and she or he hopes to percentage that empowering power with others.

On the menu, you can in finding specifically curated pink delights.

“We have the pink cappuccino, [that one is] the pink horchata, the glam latte with espresso,” Jimenez stated. “I have bubble waffles, I have cakes, cheesecakes, strawberry, Nutella, caramel and tres leches, macarons.” They even have strawberry flan.

There also are a number of puts to take some photos!

“I feel you’ll be able to come in and take a large number of photos for the reason that position has other areas that you are feeling like you’ll be able to specific your self.”

Jimenez says she’s able for in every single place her guests! You can discuss with Pink Cappuccino’s Instagram here.