Mikey Williams, Memphis basketball signee who was one of nation’s top recruits, arrested on felony gun charges

Memphis basketball signee and top-20 recruit Mikey Williams was arrested Thursday on felony weapon charges in his fatherland of San Diego, the San Diego Sheriff’s division showed to CBS8 News on Friday. Williams, one of the most efficient guard potentialities within the 2023 recruiting elegance and a social media celebrity with hundreds of thousands of fans throughout more than one platforms, was launched simply after middle of the night Friday morning on $50,000 bail.

Williams was booked on 5 counts of attack with a dangerous weapon the use of a firearm, despite the fact that the dep.’s lieutenant, Gavin Lanning, instructed ESPN that he’ll most likely face one price: assaulting somebody with a firearm. ESPN reported that Williams, in keeping with the file launched via the sheriff’s division, was curious about an incident through which a person fired pictures at a car occupied via 5 other folks. This got here after a reported incident previous within the week the place an issue came about and other folks had been requested to depart the place of dwelling. From ESPN:

“Five people got into a car and as they were driving away, shots were fired,” in keeping with the sheriff’s division incident file. “The car was hit, but no one was hurt.” Williams was arrested after a seek warrant was finished. Multiple minors had been within the automobile. The sheriff’s place of work mentioned it’s going to no longer liberate Williams’ reserving picture as a result of via coverage it releases such footage most effective “when there is an immediate threat to public safety.”

Memphis launched a remark Friday on Williams’ arrest, announcing most effective that the varsity was “aware of the situation and are gathering more information.”

Troy P. Owens, a prison protection lawyer in San Diego, shared on social media that he’s representing Williams within the case. In a remark, Owens mentioned an altercation was initiated via folks who entered Williams’ house and led to a disturbance:

“The information [from the Sheriff’s Department] reveals that Thursday’s arrest stems from a March 27, 2023 altercation at a home in Jamul that Mr. Williams maintained as a residence,” mentioned Owens. “This altercation was initiated by several uninvited individuals entering the home and causing a disturbance. During the aftermath of the disturbance, there were reports of shots being fired. Mr. Williams is alleged to match the description of the shooter. As a result a search warrant was executed at the home and Mr. Williams was arrested. He has posted bond and looks forward to addressing any allegations against him using the established procedures in our justice system.

“While this example has won important consideration, we ask that individuals respect the truth that Mr. Williams is an 18-year-old highschool pupil,” Owens continued. “Harassment, threats or another habits of the kind is unwarranted. We are conscious of a number of narratives being complex on-line that don’t seem to be factual and are designed to humiliate Mr. Williams. We are assured the reality will come to mild.”

Owens added that Williams maintains his innocence and intends to cooperate throughout prison complaints.

The Instagram account belonging to Williams, which had collected hundreds of thousands of fans over the years as he is received reputation as one of probably the most adopted basketball potentialities within the nation, was deactivated early Friday. His Twitter account remained lively as of Friday afternoon.

In 2020 Williams was rated because the No. 2 prospect within the 2023 elegance of 247Sports’ recruiting rankings for the category, and he has maintained blue-chip standing as a top-20 skill ever since. Now ranked because the No. 17 total prospect within the elegance via 247Sports and the No. 4 participant at his place, he selected Memphis and signed with the varsity closing fall over reported gives from Kansas, Arkansas and different professional choices.

Memphis has a top-10 recruiting elegance signed for the 2023 cycle headlined via Williams, who is the highest-rated signee of the six-man elegance. It these days ranks No. 9 at 247Sports nationally and No. 1 amongst AAC techniques.