Dead body found burning in an open field in Ruskin, HCSO investigating

RUSKIN, Fla. — The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide in Ruskin the place a body was once found burning in an open field.

On Saturday, April 15, HCSO stated they gained a 911 name in a while after 8 a.m. The caller stated they drove via what appeared like a model on hearth in an open field in the back of the residential house in the 1100 block of Will Scarlett Avenue.

Hillsborough County Fire Rescue first replied to the scene to extinguish the fireplace and be told that the body was once in truth a useless individual. Officials stated the sufferer was once found with higher body trauma, however because of the severity of burns, the body can’t be known.

“This is a jarring scene,” stated Sheriff Chad Chronister. “At this time, our deputies are doing everything they can to determine what happened to this person. We do believe this is an isolated incident, and we will continue to work tirelessly until we determine how this horrific crime occurred.”

This is an ongoing investigation. ABC Action News will supply extra main points because the transform to be had.