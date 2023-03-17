Woman said she was tied up and raped. Then Florida cops discovered something ‘disheartening’

A South Dakota lady recounted a harrowing crime to Florida 911 operators thru tears remaining week — announcing she was shoved behind a automotive, tied up and raped.

Deputies briefly moved to seek out an alleged rapist however quickly realized the lady was mendacity, government said. She’s now having a look at prison time for benefiting from regulation enforcement.

Renee Dawn Skoglund, a 30-year-old from Sioux Falls, South Dakota, faces fees of misuse of a 911 machine, false record of a criminal offense, and fabricating bodily proof. She was arrested Monday and stays in a South Dakota prison, expecting extradition to Florida.

On March 8, Skoglund known as 911 and informed Hillsborough County Sheriff’s deputies in regards to the alleged sexual attack. While on Interstate 75, she idea she heard a noise coming from her apartment automotive, like a flat tire, and pulled over to test.

That’s when a dismal automotive stopped in the back of her and an unidentified guy were given out, she informed the operator within the 911 name. Allegedly, the person shoved her behind the apartment automotive, blindfolded her, tied rope round her fingers and ft — then raped her.

Deputies discovered the rope within the house she discussed and realized it was bought at Walmart. After going to a number of Walmart retail outlets, detectives discovered video of Skoglund purchasing the rope 8 hours sooner than the assault.

After this discovery, detectives discovered extra video of Skoglund in other places across the time of the assault, refuting her preliminary statements, deputies said.

When Skoglund returned to South Dakota, she additionally reported the rape to Sioux Falls Police Department to get scientific consideration. Authorities informed her what they discovered of their investigation and deputies say she sooner or later confessed to fabricating the entire crime.

“We are committed to dedicating significant resources to investigating any crime. I’m outraged by this lie, and I hope that anyone who believes it’s okay to falsify a report realizes the severity of their actions,” Chronister said. “I’d like to thank the Sioux Falls Police department and the State Attorney’s Office for their assistance in this case.”