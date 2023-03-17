Several texas teams make March Madness tournament

Houston and UT are seated at No. 1 and No. 2, respectively.

TEXAS, USA — The insanity is again! College enthusiasts will likely be glued to their brackets hoping they do not lose too early within the NCAA basketball tournament.

Five Texas faculty teams are already seated within the tournament, whilst two others are combating for a seat at the bracket. In the lads's tournament, the University of Texas at Austin (UT), Houston, Texas Christian University (TCU), Baylor and Texas A&M were decided on for the primary spherical.

Texas A&M Corpus Christi will play towards SE Missouri State, and Texas Southern will compete towards FDU to vie for a place. The 4 teams will likely be taking part in within the first 4.

On Tuesday, March 14 Texas A&M Corpus Christi hit the court docket towards SE Missouri State and took house a win, 75 to 71. They now will advance to the primary rounds and play towards Alabama.

Texas A&M Corpus Christi, the Islanders, took on Alabama on Thursday, March 16 within the first rounds of the NCAA basketball tournament. However, Alabama held off the Islanders 96 to 75. Alabama now advances to spherical two towards Maryland.

However Texas Southern could not beat FDU within the first 4. FDU beat Texas Southern 84 to 61 and can advance. FDU will now tackle Purdue.

Also taking part in within the first 4 is Arizona State as opposed to Nevada, and Mississippi State towards Pitt. These video games will happen between March 14 and 15. Pitt additionally received their first 4 spherical and can now play towards Texas A&M. Arizona state received their sport towards Nevada with a ranking of 98 to 73. Arizona State will now tackle TCU within the first rounds.

The Longhorns complex to the second one spherical after their match-up with Colgate on Thursday, March 16. They beat them 81 to 61.

This 12 months, UT is seated at No. 2, proper in the back of No. 1 Houston.

The Longhorns have made 35 overall appearances within the NCAA basketball tournament, however have by no means received. However, they made it to the Final Four in 1943, 1947 and 2003.

This 12 months, the lads’s Final Four will happen in Houston on the NRG Stadium.

The girls’s basketball teams can be heart level this month. This 12 months, the Longhorns and Baylor are the teams which might be dribbling their approach throughout the bracket. They are these days seated No. 4.

There are nonetheless 4 teams vying for spots within the tournament. Southern U will tackle Sacred Heart, and Illinois as opposed to Mississippi State will each happen on March 15. Tennessee Tech as opposed to Monmouth, and Purdue towards St. John’s (NYC) will face off on March 16.

The Longhorn’s girls’s basketball staff was once NCAA nationwide champions in 1986, which was once their handiest win all through the tournament. The staff has gave the impression 33 instances within the contest and made it to Final Four in 1986, 1987 and 2003.

This 12 months, the ladies’s Final Four will happen in Dallas on the American Airlines Center.

