WATCH: Suresh Raina responds hilariously to the query about his IPL comeback

Former India global Suresh Raina is recently plying his industry in the Legends League Cricket (LLC) for the India Maharajas. He performed an excellent innings of 49 runs off 41 balls in the event in opposition to World Giants on Wednesday (March 15), and was once the top-scorer for his facet. Raina’s efficiency with the bat was once sensible and it reminded everybody of his glory days.

During the post-match press convention, Raina was once requested about his comeback to the Indian Premier League (IPL). He answered to the query via taking a hilarious dig at former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi. Raina said that not like Afridi, he isn’t any individual who makes a number of comebacks after pronouncing retirement, and that there are not any possibilities of him returning to the IPL.

“Main Suresh Raina hoon. Main Shahid Afridi nahi hoon (laughs). Retirement le chuka hoon (I’m Suresh Raina, not Shahid Afridi. I’ve taken retirement),” he mentioned leaving everybody in the room in splits.

Here’s the video:

Raina had introduced his retirement from global cricket on August 15, 2020, together with his former Indian teammate MS Dhoni, and has now not performed in the IPL since the 2021 season. He additionally introduced his IPL retirement after going unsold in the IPL 2022 mega public sale.

As a long way as the event between Indian Maharajas and World Giants in involved, the Harbhajan Singh-led staff controlled to rating 136 runs for the lack of 9 wickets of their 20 overs, in large part thank you to Raina’s contribution with the bat.

Brett Lee was once the perfect bowler for the World Giants, selecting up 3 wickets for simply 18 runs. Despite dropping seven wickets, World Giants chased down the goal somewhat simply with Chris Gayle smashing 57 runs off 46 balls with 9 fours and a six, whilst Shane Watson contributed 26 runs. The Giants controlled to recover from the line in the nineteenth over of the innings.